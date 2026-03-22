Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: izombie, Supernatural

Supernatural, iZombie Star Carrie Anne Fleming Passes Away, Age 51

Jim Beaver shared that actress Carrie Anne Fleming (Supernatural, iZombie) has passed away at the age of 51 from breast cancer complications.

Article Summary Supernatural and iZombie actress Carrie Anne Fleming has passed away at age 51 from breast cancer complications.

Fleming was best known as Karen Singer, Bobby's wife, in key Supernatural episodes across multiple seasons.

Her TV credits also include iZombie, Stargate SG-1, Smallville, The 4400, UnREAL, and Supergirl.

The Canadian-born actress is survived by her daughter, with memorial details to be announced soon.

Sadly, the news broke on Sunday that actress Carrie Anne Fleming, known for her recurring roles in the hit series Supernatural and iZombie, had died on February 26th in Sidney, British Columbia, at the age of 51. Her Supernatural co-star, Jim Beaver, confirmed to Variety that Felming died due to complications from breast cancer. Fleming is survived by her daughter, Madalyn Rose (Max), with information on a memorial service set to be announced at a later date.

Born on August 16th, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Canada, Fleming's acting career kicked off with 1994's Viper (as Carrie Fleming), followed by a role in Adam Sandler's hit 1994 film, Happy Gilmore. From there, her television and film work would include roles in Stargate SG-1, The Dead Zone, Masters of Horror, Smallville, The L Word, The 4400, Continuum, UnREAL, Supergirl, and many other projects. But Fleming is best known across the geek pop culture landscape for her roles in two beloved series.

In Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins-starring Supernatural, Fleming played Karen Singer, the wife of Bobby Singer (Seaver), appearing in three episode across three seasons, from 2006 to 2011 (S02E01: 'In My Time of Dying," S05E15: "Dead Mean Don't Wear Plaid," and S07E10: "Death's Door"). In addition, Fleming appeared in Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin, and Rahul Kohli-starring iZombie, appearing in S01E03: "The Exterminator" as "Trivia Genie" before joining the cast as the recurring character Candy Baker in S02E02: "Zombie Bro." Candy served as the henchwoman and sometimes confidante to David Anders' Blaine "DeBeers" McDonough over the course of her run on the show. Fleming would go on to play the role for four of the show's five seasons, with her final appearance in 2019's S05E10: "Night and the Zombie City." In 2005, Fleming appeared in writer-director Omid Pakbin's short film, The Trip.

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