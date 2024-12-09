Posted in: Amazon Studios, CBS, CW, TV | Tagged: fire country, Jared Padalecki, Supernatural, the boys, walker

Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Offers Fans Some Holiday Season Support

Jared Padalecki (Supernatural, Fire Country, The Boys) checked in with fans on social media to offer some much-needed holiday season support.

Along with his Supernatural partner and friend, Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki is one of those people we enjoy covering for a whole messload of reasons. One of the obvious ones is that he continues to be involved in some major pop culture-defining and redefining work – including the long-running Eric Kripke-created series, CW's Walker, CBS's Fire Country (with buzz about a spinoff), and a final season run on Kripke's The Boys (where he will be joining Ackles – hopefully, on-screen together). But all of that only gets you so far – thankfully, Padalecki is also someone who likes to stay engaged with his fans, whether in-person or on social media, and keep them involved in the process when he's working on a project. So, were we surprised when Padalecki reached out on social media to check in with the fans to make sure that they were doing okay this holiday season? Nope, but that doesn't take away from the fact that gestures like this matter – that words of encouragement during a time of the year that can be brutal on folks mentally and physically can be a difference-maker in someone's day.

"Hey!! Dropping a line to say I hope y'all are taking care of yourselves this season. The holidays can be rough. But we're in this together. Keep up the good fight!!! #AKF," Padalecki wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image of a pie with a tiny "Baby" on top – with the whipped cream being the smoke coming out from behind her. "PS: WHO MADE THIS?!! #AKF," the actor/executive producer added – here's a look:

Supernatural Return, Walker Ending, 2015 Mental Health Struggle

If you didn't get a chance to check out whatPadalecki shared about a mental health crisis he suffered in 2015 and how he was dealing with Walker ending during a June 2024 edition of Tommy DiDario's I've Never Said This Before podcast, it's definitely worth checking out for its openness and honesty. Over the course of the hour, DiDario, Padalecki, and his wife & actress Genevieve Padalecki cover a wide range of other topics, including – yes – if there's going to be a Supernatural reunion happening with Ackles. Good news? Padalecki said that he and Ackles are still within their initial five-year cooling-off time but that the interest is still there and that it continues to feel more like "when" than "if." That said, Padalecki also made it clear that they're not looking for another run like the original series.

In the clip below, Padalecki explains how they're not looking for another 15-year-run – or even a 5-year-run – but would like to handle their return the same way his other series, Gilmore Girls, handled it. Essentially, a restart/sequel series (not a reboot) that would continue things from the original universe – but more of a contained story with a limited number of episodes. From there, Genevieve discusses how the show's longevity is impressive and how the fans are as interested in these characters and this universe now as ever before:

