Supernatural: Jared Padalecki Says "Book is Not Closed" on SPN Future

With Supernatural prequel The Winchesters, Walker prequel Walker: Independence, and the Batman universe-set Gotham Knights all heading to our screens in the next several months (along with Ackles showing up this season on Amazon & SPN creator Eric Kripke's The Boys), we've been hearing a lot lately from Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, and Misha Collins. The last time we checked in on Padalecki, he was speaking with Michael Rosenbaum (Smallville) during his latest visit to Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast where he shared how he came close (more so than fans of SPN would want to know) to losing out on the role of Sam Winchester. This time around, the Walker star discusses the future of Supernatural and how things are between him and Ackles after the last year's major miscommunication over The Winchesters.

In the following clip, Padalecki makes it clear that "the book is not closed" on the future of Supernatural- and that's aside from the prequel series. In fact, he puts it out there that if a "new book" were to happen that he would be "excited" to help bring it to life. From there, Rosenbaum asks him how things are between the SPN stars & friends after last year's announcement of the spinoff series brought some tension to social media light. Admitting that it was more "laugh/cry" when it came to how they cleared the air, Padalecki sees the incident as a "hardship" that actually strengthened their overall bond. "No one believes in Jensen [Ackles] more than I do," Padalecki says near the end of the clip- which you can check out below:

And in the full episode of Inside of You, Padalecki discusses with Rosenbaum what it was like transitioning so quickly from a long-running series like Supernatural into his current series Walker- and how there was a time when he considered leaving on-screen work entirely. He also shares a story from his time on the Gilmore Girls that inspired the work ethic he runs with today, what's going on with all of these prequels/spinoffs, what it was like having Ackles direct an episode, and tons more:

Written and executive produced by Robbie Thompson and stemming from EPs Jensen Ackles & Danneel Ackles, The Winchesters focuses on a time before Sam and Dean… when there was John and Mary. Narrated from the perspective of Dean, the series highlights the epic, untold love story of how John (Drake Rodger) met Mary (Meg Donnelly) and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love… but the entire world. Joining Barr and McNamara are Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, Meg Donnelly, and Drake Rodger. Jensen and Danneel Ackles executive produce via Chaos Machine Productions, which produces with Warner Bros. TV and CBS Studios (with Glen Winter directing and executive producing the pilot).

Set to premiere this fall, check out the official trailer for The CW's The Winchesters: