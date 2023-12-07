Posted in: BBC, CW, Doctor Who, Max, TV | Tagged: doctor who, doom patrol, mark sheppard, Misha Collins, Supernatural

Supernatural: Misha Collins Updates "The King" Mark Sheppard's Health

Misha Collins had some FaceTime with his Supernatural co-star Mark Sheppard and shared an update on how Sheppard is doing health-wise.

Article Summary Misha Collins reports on Mark Sheppard's recovery after multiple heart attacks.

Sheppard credits his survival to his wife and emergency responders.

Misha shared a FaceTime update showing Sheppard's revived spirits.

Collins joked about Sheppard challenging Collins to a duel.

Over this past weekend, we learned the shocking news that actor Mark Sheppard (Supernatural, DC's Doom Patrol, Doctor Who) has suffered "six massive heart attacks" that resulted in him "being brought back from [the] dead 4 times." Making it a dramatically better story than it could've been was the fact that we learned that from Sheppard himself, who took to social media to thank the emergency services team and hospital that saved his life – more than once. Now, we're getting an update from Sheppard's Supernatural co-star, Misha Collins – and it sounds pretty damn great. Also checking in via social media, Collins shared that he had video-chatted with Sheppard and that "The King is full of life and back to causing trouble" – adding that Sheppard challenged me to a duel. As you can see from the screencap below, Sheppard appreciated the face-to-face time – with Collins offering more insight in his post.

"I took it as a good sign that @realmarksheppard challenged me to a duel on FaceTime last night. Having scared the hell out of all of us by dying and being brought back to life several times, The King is full of life and back to causing trouble," Collins wrote in his Instagram post from this afternoon, sharing a screencap of his FaceTime with Sheppard. "So happy to see you laughing, Mark, and glad to have you back. Stick with us." Here's a look at the original post:

"You're not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later and being brought back from [the] dead 4 times, I apparently had a 100% blockage in my LAD. The Widowmaker. If not for my wife, the [Los Angeles Fire Department] at Mulholland, and the incredible staff [Providence, California] St. Joseph's – I wouldn't be writing this. My chances of survival were virtually nil. I feel great. Humbled once more. Home tomorrow!" Sheppard wrote as the caption to his Instagram post, which also included an image that the actor took of himself in the hospital.

"Mark! You don't need to do the most and biggest every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would have been impressive enough. You've impressed us, okay? Now stop with this heal-up and get back on the road with us. Love you, pal," Collins wrote in the comments section after hearing the news. Here's a look at the original post that went live on Saturday, which also included a number of familiar faces checking in with well-wishes & good vibes for Sheppard:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!