Supernatural Prequel The Winchesters In Development with Jensen Ackles

Hoping to have better luck this time than with the previous spinoff attempts Bloodlines and Wayward Sisters, Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife & recurring series guest star Danneel Ackles are developing the prequel series The Winchesters hat would focus on Sam and Dean's parents. Currently in development at the network with a script commitment, the series would see Ackles reprise his role as Dean Winchester to narrate and former Supernatural co-executive producer Robbie Thompson. Here's a look at the initial logline for the series:" Before Sam and Dean, there was John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John met Mary and how they put it all on the line to not only save their love but the entire world."

Jensen and Danneel Ackles will executive produce the project through their company Chaos Machine Productions, which has an overall deal at Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Supernatural which also is producing The Winchesters in association with Chaos Machine- with head of development Renee Reiff serving as the representative. "After 'Supernatural' wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn't over. Because like we say in the show, 'nothing ever really ends, does it?'," Ackles said is a statement. "When Danneel and I formed Chaos Machine Productions, we knew the first story we wanted to tell was the story of John and Mary Winchester, or rather the Supernatural origin story. I always felt like my character, Dean, would have wanted to know more about his parents' relationship and how it came to be. So I love the thought of having him take us on this journey."

