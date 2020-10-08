Supernatural Season 15: Andrew Dabb on God Fight, Jack & Flashback Ep

With now only hours to go until The CW's Supernatural returns for the final seven episodes of not just the 15th seasons but also the long-running series. To help set the playing field just a little (no spoilers!), co-showrunner Andrew Dabb spoke with TVLine to drop a little intel and a whole lot of perspective. Probably the best place to start? Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins), and Jack's (Alexander Calvert) final standoff with God (Rob Benedict)- with all of existence hanging in the balance.

"There is no way to avoid this fight. Chuck's gonna come back, they know what he's going to do, they know what he wants, they know everything. And so what can they do to fight him? It's really about rallying the troops and allies, some people we've met before, and some people we've sort of met in passing, and some people we haven't ever seen, and using every tool, every arrow in their quiver, to fight this existential, literally God-like threat," Dabb explained. "So that becomes a lot of it, but as so many of these things do, ultimately, it's gonna come down to Sam and Dean, two guys from Kansas, facing off against the Supreme Being. So they're still the underdogs in that fight."

But our boys have a weapon of their own in a now-"soulful" Jack, and it's that newly-acquired soul that could become an issue. "Jack is someone who's now having the weight of everything he did land on him. In some ways, that's good because he can finally deal with it. In some ways, it's debilitating, as grief and depression and guilt often are," he explained. "So from his point of view, yes, it's kind of hard to deal with all of that, and it's not an easy process for him, and it's something where Sam and Dean, and Castiel more than [Sam and Dean] even, are there to guide him through this incredibly difficult process."

As for the previously mentioned "flashback episode" that includes scenes on young Sam and Dean, Dabb wants viewers to know that it won't just be a nostalgic look back but also a look at moments that impacted the road that their older selves are now on. "Every year, there'd be some kind of flashback story. One of my first episodes was flashbacks of Sam and Dean in high school. It was something we used to do a lot, and we kind of moved away from [it] largely because the actors who we'd come to rely on to play Young Sam and Young Dean got too old. Colin Ford, right now, is older than Jared [Padalecki] was when the show started, I think. So it was something where we were talking about the types of episodes we wanted to do towards the end, and I put it out there like, 'Look, if someone has a really great flashback episode, it's been a while since we've told a story like that.'," he said.

"Meghan [Fitzmartin], one of the writers on the show, came in with an idea, and it worked for us. It worked not only as a case right now, but also as something that informed the journey Sam and Dean have taken, where they started as kids, how they kind of came together, and then how that has [led up] to the point that they are, emotionally, when the episode airs. So it ended up being a really good reflection of our guys now, telling a story about our guys then, which, to me, are always the best versions of those types of flashback stories."