Superstore Cast On Shorter Season 5, New Teases, Hamilton Tribute

The cast of Superstore held a lively panel for Comic Con At Home today, talking a bit about how they felt about their season getting cut short by the pandemic shutting production down, teasing a bit about what we could see in season 6, and more. The panel included Laura Ash (Dina), Ben Feldman (Jonah), Mark McKinney (Glenn), Colton Dunn (Garrett), Nico Santos (Mateo), Nichole Sakura (Cheyenne) and Kaliko Kauahi (Sandra). Not there was America Ferrera, who's Amy was supposed to be written off the show in a two part episode at the end of the fifth season. She will instead return for the season 6 premiere to finish out her run on the show.

Superstore Season 5 Ending Sounds Hectic

"I try to think back on season five and only can think about that last week and a half or so," said Feldman."At the beginning of what was going to be the second to last episode, [the pandemic] was pretty bad, but keep shooting. By the Wednesday of that week, it was like 'What are we still doing here?! I remember shooting the last scenes with America — we were constantly trying to make sure whatever we were shooting was going to be a good enough ending if they ended up stopping production. We had no official word until we wrapped that episode."

As far as season 6 is concerned, Dunn said what he liked best about Superstore is how is portrays the world we live in for real, and that that should continue when telling stories of retail workers right now: "So much has happened in the world and our show has always kind of reflects what's going on in the world and what's going on with people who work in retail and those types of jobs. Those stories are important to tell right now because those people didn't go home — they had to keep going to work."

Series showrunners Jonathan Green and Gabe Miller then joined the chat, and after talking difficulties of shooting towards when the shutdown happened, they teased what may be the best idea for an episode of Superstore ever: "We're all Hamilton fans in the [writers] room and there was a pitch that Carol… the way that she would sabotage [Sandra's] wedding would be by showing up and singing 'Satisfied'," said Green. "We thought it would be a funny way of giving you the musical episode you always wanted." God that would have been incredible. Here's hoping that can still happen somehow for us Superstore fans.