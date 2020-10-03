Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season

So the last time we checked in with DC Uni-… ohhhh… awkward… The CW's Swamp Thing, we were playing nice and giving you a preview of the Crystal Reed and Andy Bean– starring series ahead of its October 6th network debut. Now we're going back to having a little fun because the promotion they ran for the series was just too good to pass up. As you'll see below, The Flash, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Stargirl posted key art for their respective shows- key art that quickly became polluted with swamp water, green crap, and general overall nastiness guaranteed to require a series of at least 12 shots over the course of three days (and watch for swelling or fever). Each one with the kind of message that doesn't exactly offer an invite to swing by Sunday to catch the game: "Beware of the Bayou."

So why all of this hostility? Granted, we're pretty sure that the whole debacle with DC Universe probably left his leaves a little chaffed. But wasn't the Arrowverse there for you, baby? Even after all of those other universes shuffled off the "Crisis" coil, Swamp Thing was given a "wink-wink, nudge-nudge" at the end showing it made the mini-multiverse cut. Our theory? It's a power move: get a jump on the competition, make a good impression… maybe… suddenly… Swampy finds a second season in his stocking. Think of it in terms of prison: Swamp Thing's the "newbie" and the Arrowverse is the "yard," so Swampy is taking out the "big dog" in the "yard." But then he flips the script and goes Michael Corleone- bold move:

Swamp Thing season 1, episode 1 "Pilot": When a mysterious illness strikes the small Louisiana town of Marais, CDC investigator Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent back to investigate. Meanwhile, biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) goes missing while investigating in the depts of the swamp and something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. Directed by Len Wiseman and written by Gary Dauberman & Mark Verheiden.

Something unnatural is happening in the swamps outside Marais, Louisiana. When a mysterious illness strikes the town, CDC investigator (and former Marais native) Dr. Abby Arcane (Crystal Reed) is sent to investigate. At the hospital, she encounters biologist Alec Holland (Andy Bean) who believes the bizarre illness might be connected to his scientific work in the swamp for powerful businessman Avery Sunderland (Will Patton).

Abby has a history with Avery and Maria Sunderland (Virginia Madsen), who still blames the young Arcane for the tragic death of her daughter years before. But with a deadly swamp-born virus out there, something is wrong in Marais right now. Along with Sheriff's Deputy Matt Cable (Henderson Wade), Abby once again crosses paths with Alec, but this time they encounter a terrifying, dark force that's not only killed intruders, but is also taking control of its victims.

At Delroy's Roadhouse, Abby consults her old friend and local reporter Liz Tremayne (Maria Sten) who has a lead deep in the swamp. When Alec goes missing after investigating the unnatural experiments deep in the swamp, something else rises in his place: Swamp Thing (Derek Mears), a mysterious creature born of the depths of the swamp's mystical and terrifying secrets. With nature wildly out of balance and coming for the people of Marais, in the end, it may take some Thing from the swamp to save it.

Also starring Jennifer Beals as Sheriff Lucilia Cable and Jeryl Prescott as Madame Xanadu, with a special appearance by Kevin Durand as brilliant bio-geneticist Jason Woodrue, this one-hour drama series is filled with Southern Gothic twists and turns and characters who are corrupted by the supernatural forces that surround the town of Marais. When these unexplainable and chilling horrors emerge from the murky marsh, no one is safe.

Based on the DC characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the series is produced by Atomic Monster in association with Warner Bros. Television. James Wan (Aquaman, The Conjuring films), Mark Verheiden (Battlestar Galactica, Heroes, Constantine), Gary Dauberman (It and Annabelle films), Michael Clear (The Nun, Annabelle: Creation) and Len Wiseman (Lucifer, Sleepy Hollow, Underworld films) executive produce.