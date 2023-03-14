Sweet Tooth Season 2 Images: Gus's Journey Continues This April Returning on April 27th, here are Season 2 preview images for Netflix's Christian Convery-starring adaptation of Jeff Lemire's Sweet Tooth.

This April, Gus (Christian Convery) & his fellow hybrids are ready to fight back against the Last Men. But can Gus find the strength to save his friends even as the truth behind "The Great Crumble" becomes clearer? That's the question that the second season of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth is looking to answer, and now we know when Gus' journey will be picking back up. Earlier today, Netflix confirmed that the Emmy Award-winning series would be hitting streaming screens on Thursday, April 27th. And with that news came an impressive set of preview images as well as a more detailed season overview offering a better perspective on what's to come – check 'em out below:

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

The streaming series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Mickle, as well as Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran (with Evan Moore co-executive producing).