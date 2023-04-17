Sweet Tooth Season 2 Official Trailer: The Revolution Will Be Streamed It's Gus, his fellow hybrids & allies versus General Abbot & the Last Men in the official trailer for Netflix's Sweet Tooth Season 2.

In ten days, the fires of revolution will begin to ignite as Gus (Christian Convery) looks to lead his fellow hybrids in a fight against the Last Men for the fate of the future. But can Gus find the strength to save his friends and hold the rebellion together even as the truth behind "The Great Crumble" becomes clearer? That's where things stand heading into the second season of Netflix's adaptation of Jeff Lemire's comic book Sweet Tooth. But just in case you need a better sense of just how epic this next wave of chapters is going to be, we have a new set of preview images to pass along spotlighting a number of our major players. But why stop there? So with that in mind, we also have a chance for you to see those images come to life in the form of an official trailer – and yes, it's gonna work your "feels" like a punching bag.

Now, here's a look at the official trailer for the return of Netflix's Sweet Tooth (followed by a look at the season overview and previously-released teaser trailer), with Season 2 hitting the streaming service on Thursday, April 27th:

As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.

The streaming series stars Christian Convery as Gus, Nonso Anozie as Jepperd, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Singh, Stefania LaVie Owen as Bear, Dania Ramirez as Aimee Eden, Aliza Vellani as Rani Singh, Naledi Murray as Wendy, Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as Johnny Abbot, Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, and Yonas Kibreab as Finn Fox; with James Brolin as the voice of the narrator.

Based on the DC/Vertigo Comics comic book series by Jeff Lemire and produced by Warner Bros. Television, Netflix's Sweet Tooth is executive produced by Mickle, as well as Team Downey's Susan Downey, Robert Downey, Jr., Amanda Burrell, and Linda Moran (with Evan Moore co-executive producing).