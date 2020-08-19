Sweet Tooth: The Flash Star Neil Sandilands Joins Netflix Series Adapt

As production edges closer to starting up on Netflix's eight-episode, live-action series based on Jeff Lemire's comic book series Sweet Tooth (produced by Team Downey's Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Jim Mickle, Beth Schwartz, and Warner Bros. TV), Deadline Hollywood is reporting exclusively that Neil Sandilands (The Flash) has joined the cast. Sandilands joins previously-announced castmates Christian Convery (Beautiful Boy), Nonso Anozie (Game of Thrones), Adeel Akhtar (The Big Sick), Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), and Dania Ramirez (Tell Me a Story, Devious Maids), with James Brolin (Avengers: Endgame) serving as the voice of the show's narrator.

Sandilands is set to play General Steven Abbot, a self-appointed general for a post-apocalyptic army who leads through wit, intimidation, and quirkiness. He has taken advantage of the collapse of society to reinvent himself and claim power, and he revels in his vaulted position, even if he believes he is only trying to help restore his country.

Earlier this month, we reported how Sweet Tooth was one of the productions granted a COVID-19-based border exemption by the New Zealand government to resume production. Earlier reports were that a tentative plan was in place to have the cast in New Zealand this month to allow for enough time to test and self-quarantine before a possible September 7 start. Union terms are reportedly still being negotiated, and all plans are contingent on how the pandemic progresses.

In a recent edition of his newsletter, "July 21, 2020: New Sweet Tooth Series and More" (which you can sign up for here). Lemire acknowledged there weren't a ton of details he could offer, but he did reveal that the series was looking to premiere "late this year or early next year." He went on to discuss having been on New Zealand set last year during the filming of the pilot and that it was "super faithful to the comic.":

"Last month Netlix announced the Sweet Tooth television series produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey. The series will start with an 8-episode season and launch on Netflix late this year or early next. I'm not allowed to reveal any more details about the show yet, but I can say that I was on set for the filming of the pilot in New Zealand last year, which was an incredible experience, and the pilot came out amazingly well. I couldn't be more pleased with the adaptation. It's super faithful to the comic and I can't wait for the show to launch."

Written by executive producers and showrunners Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Schwartz (Arrow), Sweet Tooth introduces viewers to Gus (part deer, part boy), who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins. Mickle has also been tapped to direct, as he was for the Team Downey-produced Hulu pilot. Schwartz, Mickle, Downey Jr., and Downey executive produce alongside Team Downey's Amanda Burrell and Linda Moran. Evan Moore is set to produce the series, which hails from Warner Bros. TV.