AMC Networks hosted a special NYC premiere for Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order series.
Series stars Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner, and Justin Kirk attended, with key AMC executives present.
The event featured an advanced screening and panel moderated by Entertainment Weekly's Patrick Gomez.
Talamasca expands Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe with supernatural intrigue and crossover characters.
As we inch closer to the big two-episode premiere of Nicholas Denton-starring Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order this Sunday, AMC Networks celebrated the highly anticipated series with a special premiere event at SPYSCAPE Museum in New York, in partnership with Entertainment Weekly. Series stars Denton, William Fichtner, and Justin Kirk were joined by executive producers John Lee Hancock, Mark Lafferty, and Mark Johnson. In addition, AMC Networks executives Kristin Dolan, CEO, and Dan McDermott, President of Entertainment and AMC Studios, were in attendance. After an advanced screening at the Robin Williams Center for Performing Artists, Patrick Gomez, Editor in Chief, Entertainment Weekly, moderated a panel discussion with the cast and executive producers. Here's a look at an image gallery released spotlighting the red carpet, the panel discussion, and the event's afterparty (followed by more about the series):
Along with Denton and Fichtner, the series also stars Elizabeth McGovern, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Celine Buckens, with Jason Schwartzman set to guest star and Eric Bogosian (Daniel Molloy) and Justin Kirk (Talamasca agent Raglan James) reprising their roles from Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire/The Vampire Lestat as crossover characters in the new series.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 21: (L-R) Mark Lafferty, Dan McDermott, Mark Johnson, Justin Kirk, Nicholas Denton, Kristin Dolan, William Fichtner and John Lee Hancock attend the AMC and Entertainment Weekly – Anne Rice's Talamasca Premiere on October 21, 2025 in New York City.
(L-R) Patrick Gomez, John Lee Hancock, Mark Lafferty, Mark Johnson, Nicholas Denton, William Fichtner and Justin Kirk speak onstage during the AMC and Entertainment Weekly – Anne Rice's Talamasca Premiere at The SAG-AFTRA Foundation Robin Williams Center on October 21, 2025 in New York City.
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 1: "We Watch And We Are Always There" – Guy is recruited to join a top-secret spy organization for the supernatural world. He must choose between his old life in the ordinary world and a new life as an undercover spy. Helen deals with trouble at the New York Mother House.
Anne Rice's Talamasca: The Secret Order Season 1 Episode 2: "A Wilderness of Mirrors" – Guy joins the Talamasca, leaving his old life as a lawyer behind. Helen trains him on the ins and outs of undercover work. Guy is sent to London on his first mission – to follow a mysterious hit man.
Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world.
McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca's London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse.
AMC's Anne Rice's Talamasca is executive produced by director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees "Anne Rice's Immortal Universe," and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice.