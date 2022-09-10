Tales of the Jedi Gets Trailer, October Release Date at D23 Expo

It was during "Star Wars Celebration" back in May when Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian & more) was finally able to offer details on the animated anthology series Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi. The six-episode series had been rumored for months, so the confirmation was a relief and well-received. Now, we have the official trailer for the project, released during Lucasfilm's presentation during D23 Expo 2022.

With all six episodes set to land on October 26th, here's a look at the official trailer for Tales Of The Jedi:

Here's a look at the highlights from back in May during "Star Wars Celebration" (and big thanks to Bleeding Cool Editor-in-Chief Kaitlyn Booth for the on-the-scene reporting):

Filoni explained how EP Carrie Beck (Star Wars: Rebels) found the funding to make Tales of the Jedi happen. The animated shorts originated from ideas Filoni had while working on the live-action series: "I don't see them as very different at all… it's all just 'Star Wars' to me!"

Fans can look forward to seeing Ahsoka, Count Dooku (during his Jedi training time) & young Qui-Gon Jinn (with a focus on how he learned his "unique philosophy"). And here's some big news… Liam Neeson will be returning to voice the role he made famous, with Neeson's son (Michael) voicing the younger version.

Charles Murray (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) was part of the writing staff from the jump and is directing one of the Count Dooku episodes. As for Ahsoka, there will be a three-episode mini-arc spanning large portions of her life (with minimal dialogue, allowing the visuals to tell the respective story). And yes… Anakin Skywalker will be there, too (Filoni admits the pandemic and lockdown may have led to some dark episodes: "Some of these are dark and I'm like, 'Wow, that dark? Where was I?'").

"Ahsoka" Bonus: Filoni reveals that the Rosario Dawson-starring series was in development before The Mandalorian but didn't want to move forward on it until he could do it authentically.

The audience screened the episode "Life and Death," running approximately 15 minutes and focusing on Baby Ahsoka and her mother (voiced by Star Wars Battlefront II's Janina Gavankar). Filoni originally wanted to focus on Ahsoka's journey to Plo Koon & the Jedi but wanted to focus on the mother/daughter dynamic first since Filoni feels that's a theme that's been lacking in the franchise in the past.

And speaking of familiar names, Kevin Kiner (Star Wars: The Clone Wars) will compose the music for Tales of the Jedi.

While a debate may start raging over whether Baby Yoda aka Grogu or Baby Ahsoka is cuter, Filoni reminds everyone that it was little Rotta the Hutt from 2008's "The Clone Wars" who started that whole "baby" genre rolling.