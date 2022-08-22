Tales of the Walking Dead S01E03 Images Spotlight Alpha's Backstory

After a timey-wimey second episode of AMC's horror anthology spinoff Tales of the Walking Dead threw us for a major loop in a ton of good ways (check out our thoughts on the episode here), the TWD universe anthology series returns this Sunday with an episode spotlighting someone we know all too well… Alpha (Samantha Morton). But S01E03 (directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Channing Powell) covers the big bad's backstory long before the Whisperers (and before she met the business end of Negan's knife). In the following set of preview images, we see the road "Dee" took to become Alpha… and those who suffered along the way:

With the spinoff anthology series set to hit AMC screens this Sunday, August 28th, with S01E03 "Dee," here's a look at the official trailer for AMC & AMC+'s Tales of the Walking Dead:

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse. Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view — but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations. We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead.

AMC Networks' anthology series stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Parker Posey (Lost In Space), Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan) Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), and more.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard), and Ron Underwood (Big Shot) will each direct one episode, with series producer Michael Satrazemis (TWD, Fear TWD) set to direct three episodes. Produced by AMC Studios, the anthology series is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, the chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe, and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.