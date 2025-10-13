Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift, Disney+ Announce "Eras Tour" Docuseries, Concert Film

On December 12th, Taylor Swift and Disney+ will premiere a docuseries and a concert film celebrating the epic success of Swift's "Eras Tour."

Though she's been out promoting her latest studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift and Disney+ are going to take some time in December to look back on Swift's record-breaking "The Eras Tour." On December 12th, the streaming service and 14-time Grammy-winning artist will launch two brand-new projects. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Here's a look at the official overviews for both projects, with the teaser announcement waiting for you above and the official key art poster waiting for you below.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film… pic.twitter.com/RGZ6zVQnjb — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

