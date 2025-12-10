Posted in: Disney+, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift: New "The Eras Tour – The End of an Era" Teaser Released

Check out a new teaser for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The End of an Era, with the docuseries premiering Friday, December 12th, on Disney+.

If you're a Taylor Swift fan, you've got some pretty big days ahead of you. Tonight, the award-winning singer and songwriter checks in with late-night host Stephen Colbert on CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. From there, this Friday offers them a look back at "The Eras Tour" in two very big ways. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Now, we've got a new look at what "End of an Era" has to offer with the release of a new teaser (which you can check out above).

And here's the announcement that went out earlier this week from Colbert's late-night talk show, with CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing tonight at 11:35 pm ET/PT:

Here's a look at what you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (including the new trailer) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era:

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. The concert film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on December 12th.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

