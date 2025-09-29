Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: Seth Meyers, taylor swift

Taylor Swift, Seth Meyers Set for Late-Night "Tay/Kover" Next Week

Taylor Swift will be unleashing a "Tay/Kover" of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th, serving as Meyers' sole guest.

It looks like Taylor Swift won't be ending her NBC late-night run with The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Earlier today, the news hit that the global phenomenon would be joining Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, October 8th – five days after her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, drops (on October 3). This will mark Swift's third appearance on the show (with her previous appearances happening in 2014 and 2021), with the singer/songwriter being the sole guest for the night – a move that's been dubbed by the late-night talk show as a "Tay/Kover" (here's hoping we get a round of "Day Drinking" beforehand).

Here's a look at the video that dropped from NBC's late-night talk show on Monday afternoon, followed by how fans learned about Taylor Swift's "The Tonight Show" appearance:

Earlier this month, Fallon dropped an interesting teaser that was overflowing with references to Swift and her upcoming new album, The Life of a Showgirl (dropping October 3rd). We've got everything from Fallon placing bets on "10," "6," and "25" (with the wheel hitting "13" – guess whose lucky number that is?) and three showgirls dressed in a style that's very familiar to a certain album cover, to some interesting choice phrases being used (Fallon: "Baby, that's show business for you," the same line that Swift put into play to get the word out about the new album). Shortly after, it was announced that Swift would return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 6th, three days after the Oct. 3rd release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl. Set to kick off at 11:35 pm ET/PT, Swift will be joined by The Diplomat star Keri Russell and a musical performance by the Format.

