Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Docuseries Trailer Debuts This Thursday
ABC's Good Morning America will debut the trailer for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The End of an Era during Thursday morning's show.
Last month, Taylor Swift and Disney+ announced that they would be looking back on Swift's record-breaking "The Eras Tour" in December in two very big ways. On December 12th, the streaming service and 14-time Grammy-winning artist will launch two brand-new projects. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Earlier today, the news broke that Swifties will get their first extended look at the docuseries on Thursday morning, November 13th, when the official trailer is released during ABC's Good Morning America.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.
"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024.
Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.