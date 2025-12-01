Posted in: Current News, Disney+, TV | Tagged: taylor swift

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show Official Trailer Released

Available to stream on Disney+ beginning December 12th, here's the trailer and poster for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - The Final Show.

Article Summary Taylor Swift fans get two new Disney+ projects debuting December 12: a concert film and a docuseries.

The concert film, "The Eras Tour - The Final Show," features the full Tortured Poets Department setlist.

"The End of an Era" docuseries offers behind-the-scenes access and interviews with star guests and friends.

Both projects promise exclusive footage, stunning performances, and a deep dive into the Eras Tour phenomenon.

Taylor Swift fans have 111 more days to go before Disney+ offers them an unprecedented look back at "The Eras Tour" in two very big ways. On December 12th, the streamer and award-winning artist will launch two brand-new projects. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era is a six-episode behind-the-scenes docuseries event chronicling the development, impact, and inner workings of the epic global tour. In addition, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show is a full concert film featuring The Tortured Poets Department for the first time. Back in November, we were treated to the official trailer for "The End of an Era" – and now, we're getting a look at the official trailer for "The Final Show" (along with a key art poster):

Here's a look at what you need to know about Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show (including the new trailer) and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era:

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The Final Show": Filmed in Vancouver, B.C., the full concert film, captured during the final show of the tour, features the entire set of The Tortured Poets Department, which was added to the tour following that album's release in 2024. The concert film will be available to stream on Disney+ beginning on December 12th.

"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour – The End of an Era": An illuminating docuseries on Disney+ that gives an intimate look at Taylor's life as her tour made headlines and thrilled fans around the world. In addition, the series spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch – offering never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon. Two episodes will debut each week beginning December 12.

Disney+'s docuseries is directed by Don Argott, co-directed by Sheena M. Joyce, and produced by Object & Animal. The concert film is directed by Glenn Weiss and produced by Taylor Swift Productions in association with Silent House Productions.

