Taylor Swift: "The Life of a Showgirl" Cover, Track List Released

During New Heights, Taylor Swift fans were treated to the cover and track list for "The Life of a Showgirl," arriving on October 3rd.

I mean, it's not like Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast wasn't already going to score record viewing numbers when they confirmed earlier this week that Taylor Swift would be their guest tonight for a special one-on-one-on-one on Wednesday night. But when the global singing and songwriting phenomenon dropped the title of her upcoming twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl (expected to drop sometime around October based on pre-order info on the website), things blew up and blew up fast. Look no further than at how everyone adopted the "sparkly orange" motif that we've seen from the album so far. With all roads leading to tonight's episode, what did we learn? Well, we learned that the album will be out on October 3rd, and we also have a look at the album cover and the track list – including the title track with Sabrina Carpenter.

With Swift, Max Martin, and Shellback producing, here's a look at what was released earlier today about the new album:

And, baby, that's show business for you. New album The Life of a Showgirl. Out October 3 ❤️‍🔥https://t.co/rIaG2Ezo7Z Album Producers: Max Martin, Shellback and Taylor Swift

📸: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott pic.twitter.com/QRzLbLpnUS — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 13, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Taylor Swift & "New Heights": How We Got Here

The podcast hosts dropped a not-too-subtle hint on Monday that Taylor Swift would be their guest. Still, there were some folks who were skeptical (and more than a few making it clear that this had better not be some kind of practical joke). Everyone was able to relax after Kelces posted a teaser from the episode that saw Swift complimenting Travis on the choice of blue that he was wearing, saying it was a nice color for him. "Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," he replied, before Swift made it clear she was excited to be on the show.

Here's a look at the Instagram post that went out on Monday night, confirming that Swift will be the special guest on the New Heights podcast's extra episode on Wednesday at 7 pm ET:

With the big episode set to hit tonight, the Kelces released a sneak peek that includes Jason's epic intro and more. "You guys have a lot of male sports fans that listen to your podcast, and I think we all know that if there's one thing that male sports fans want to see in their spaces and on their screens, it's more of me," Swift jokes at one point – here's a look:

