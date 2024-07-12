Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, FX, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: , , , ,

TCA Awards 2024 Winners: Shōgun, Hacks, Doctor Who & More (FULL LIST)

FX Networks' Shōgun, HBO/Max's Hacks, BBC/Disney+'s Doctor Who were some of the big winners during tonight's 40th Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards.

Published
by
|
Comments

Boasting a membership of more than 230 television journalists from across the United States and Canada, the Television Critics Association (TCA) held its 40th annual TCA Awards on Friday night – and let's just say that FX Networks and HBO/Max have a lot to be happy about. By the time the awards were given out to the winners and folks headed off to their respective after-parties, the folks behind Shōgun and Hacks would walk away with some serious top honors. The FX series would walk away with Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai. Meanwhile, the HBO/Max series would walk away with Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and star Jean Smart would earn her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for her turn as comedian Deborah Vance. Personally, we were all about Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who winning Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming for BBC and Disney+.

Shōgun
Image: BBC/Disney+; FX Networks; HBO/Max

Here's a look at who took home top honors during the 2024 TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/MAX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and InformationQuiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality ProgrammingThe Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming: Bluey (Disney+, 2023 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family ProgrammingDoctor Who (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or SketchJohn Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA (Netflix)

Outstanding New ProgramShōgun (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or SpecialsBaby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in DramaShōgun (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in ComedyHacks (HBO/MAX)

Program of the YearShōgun (FX)

Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

Heritage AwardTwin Peaks

"It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary," said Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president. "We're thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Ray FlookAbout Ray Flook

Serving as Television Editor since 2018, Ray began five years earlier as a contributing writer/photographer before being brought onto the core BC team in 2017.
twitterinstagram
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.