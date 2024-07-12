Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, FX, HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: doctor who, hacks, shogun, tca, TCA awards

TCA Awards 2024 Winners: Shōgun, Hacks, Doctor Who & More (FULL LIST)

FX Networks' Shōgun, HBO/Max's Hacks, BBC/Disney+'s Doctor Who were some of the big winners during tonight's 40th Annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards.

Boasting a membership of more than 230 television journalists from across the United States and Canada, the Television Critics Association (TCA) held its 40th annual TCA Awards on Friday night – and let's just say that FX Networks and HBO/Max have a lot to be happy about. By the time the awards were given out to the winners and folks headed off to their respective after-parties, the folks behind Shōgun and Hacks would walk away with some serious top honors. The FX series would walk away with Program of the Year, Outstanding Achievement in Drama, Outstanding New Program, and Individual Achievement in Drama for star Anna Sawai. Meanwhile, the HBO/Max series would walk away with Outstanding Achievement in Comedy, and star Jean Smart would earn her second Individual Achievement in Comedy Award for her turn as comedian Deborah Vance. Personally, we were all about Showrunner Russell T. Davies' Ncuti Gatwa (Fifteenth Doctor) and Millie Gibson (Ruby Sunday)-starring Doctor Who winning Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming for BBC and Disney+.

Here's a look at who took home top honors during the 2024 TCA Awards:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Anna Sawai (Shōgun, FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO/MAX)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV (ID)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: The Traitors (Peacock)

Outstanding Achievement in Children's Programming: Bluey (Disney+, 2023 Winner)

Outstanding Achievement in Family Programming: Doctor Who (Disney+)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch: John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's In LA (Netflix)

Outstanding New Program: Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries, or Specials: Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Shōgun (FX)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Hacks (HBO/MAX)

Program of the Year: Shōgun (FX)

Career Achievement Honoree: Andre Braugher

Heritage Award: Twin Peaks

"It was a year of brilliant television, from an epic historical drama to a harrowing documentary," said Jacqueline Cutler, TCA president. "We're thrilled to honor all who created these shows, often against great odds, as many were worked on during the pandemic and stopped for the strikes. Congratulations to all of the winners."

