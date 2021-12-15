Ted Lasso Posts Animated Holiday Special; Season 3 Film Start Revealed

So we've got two batches of good news to share with fans of Apple TV+'s Jason Sudeikis-starring dramedy Ted Lasso. First up, Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham has some good news to share about the upcoming third season when she appeared on CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden. Asked about when the team would be returning to film Season 3, Waddingham confirmed that they would be starting on Valentine's Day (February 14, 2022).

From there, the actress explained what it was like working with co-stars with such strong improve backgrounds. "It's rather lovely, but, because Jason's from SNL and Brendon, who plays Coach Beard, is from Second City with him in Chicago, and because Brett does standup, they write the framework of the show… And me, with lots of emotional monologues, I would suddenly get completely different words just before the camera is about to go on me. At first, I was like, 'Dude you can't do this to me,' and Jason was like, 'You are absolutely fine.' I think they liked doing it because you get the immediate knee-jerk reactions to something. But, my mid-40's brain can't cope with it at all. I'm one stage away from having idiot boards. It's hardcore, man, But they are just used to that sort of SNL kind of world." Now here's a special holiday treat from Apple TV+ and the folks behind the streaming series, as Ted's mustache goes walkabout in Ted Lasso Presents: The Missing Christmas Mustache:

Back when the series was first hitting the streaming service, Sudeikis explained what it is about Ted that keeps his outlook so positive- and how he (and viewers) can relate to that on a personal level. "Gandhi said, 'Be the change you want to see in the world,' and this creates the change you want to see," said Sudeikis. "Create the world where being nice, being uncynical, being egoless, being empathetic, and promoting forgiveness is not something that is weak and happens without consequences. Ted does see the best in people and he really is the best version of myself. He's like me after two beers on an empty stomach on a bright sunny day, just like, 'With all of us together, what can't we do?'" So without further ado, here's a look back at the official trailer for the second season of Ted Lasso:

Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso stars Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England- despite having no experience coaching soccer. The widely acclaimed series also stars Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham, Emmy winner Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed. Sarah Niles joined the cast as Sharon, a sports psychologist brought in to work with AFC Richmond. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, as does Lawrence via his Doozer Productions- in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content. Doozer's Jeff Ingold also serves as an executive producer, with Liza Katzer as co-executive producer.