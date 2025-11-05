Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: the abandons

The Abandons: Anderson & Headey Western Drama Gets Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Netflix and Kurt Sutter's (Sons of Anarchy) Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey-starring Western drama, The Abandons.

Article Summary Netflix drops the official trailer for The Abandons, a gritty Western drama from Kurt Sutter.

Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey lead as fierce matriarchs in 1854 Washington Territory.

Two rival families clash over land, secrets, and survival in a lawless American frontier.

The Abandons premieres December 4, promising intrigue, star-crossed love, and betrayal.

Created by Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy, Mayans M.C.) and set in Washington Territory in 1854, Netflix's Gillian Anderson (The X-Files, The Crown) and Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, White House Plumbers)-starring The Abandons follows the matriarchs of two very different families: one of wealth and privilege, bound by blood; and the other a found family of orphans and outcasts, bound by love and necessity. The families find their fates linked by two crimes, an awful secret, a star-crossed love, and a piece of land with silver underneath. The collision echoes the American struggle of the haves and have-nots, in a place just beyond the reach of justice. That collision sets the stage for a story of love, betrayal, and survival. With the series set to hit the streaming service on December 4th, we're getting our best look yet at the Western drama with the release of the official trailer and updated image gallery.

Joining Headey (Fiona Nolan) and Anderson (Constance Van Ness) are Nick Robinson (Maid, A Teacher) as Elias Teller, Diana Silvers (Booksmart, Space Force) as Dahlia Teller, Lucas Till (X-Men, MacGyver) as Garret Van Ness, Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us, Brother) as Albert Mason, Aisling Franciosi (The Nightingale, God's Creatures) as Trisha Van Ness, and Natalia del Riego (Hail Mary, Promised Land) as Lilla Belle.

In addition, the cast includes Brían F. O'Byrne (The Bastard Executioner), Clayton Cardenas (Mayans M.C.), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (Three Pines), Haig Sutherland (Lucky Hank), Jack Doolan (The Boys), Jonathan Koensgen (Reacher), Katelyn Wells (Ginny & Georgia), Marc Menchaca (Ozark), Michael Ornstein (Sons of Anarchy), Patton Oswalt (A.P. Bio), Sarah Grace White (The Bastard Executioner), Michael Greyeyes (Blood Quantum, Wild Indian), Michiel Huisman (Rebel Moon, Echo 3), Ryan Hurst (Sons of Anarchy, The Walking Dead), and Toby Hemingway (The Crossing, Sun Gazer).

"This first chapter of 'The Abandons' is a classic American story — the frontier, two families — both at war and in love with each other, a battle over who owns the land and who makes the rules," executive producer Chris Keyser shared. "Smack in the middle of murder and revenge and a bit of illicit romance, we get to explore questions we never seem to get away from: What makes a family? How do you stay good in a bad world? And would you change who you are and what you believe in to protect what you love? But, in this case, we do it all through the eyes of Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson, as two widowed matriarchs battling to survive. And that, as they say, is really something to watch."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!