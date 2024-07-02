Posted in: Disney+, NBC, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: , , , , , ,

The Acolyte: Carden Notices Change in The Good Place Co-Star Jacinto

D'Arcy Carden agrees with one thirsty fan over her "The Good Place" co-star Manny Jacinto's big change in Disney+'s The Acolyte.

Given the unexpected turn of events of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Acolyte surrounding Manny Jacinto's Qimir as The Stranger, the latest Sith Lord is taking social media by storm as he went from being an unassuming apothecary shopkeep to a suave lightsaber-wielding badass. One fan wrote, "The himbo from the Good Place becoming the hottest man alive was definitely not on my bingo card," with a gif of his character giving a thumbs up with a spoon in hand. Jacinto's co-star, D'Arcy Carden, replied slyly, "It was on mine 😌."

the acolyte
Amandla Stenberg and Manny Jacinto in 'The Acolyte.' Image: Lucasfilm Screencap

D'Arcy Carden Agrees Her 'The Good Place' Co-Star Manny Jacinto Is "The Hottest Man Alive" on 'The Acolyte'

Jacinto played Jason Mendoza, a deceased Filipino American amateur disc jockey and drug dealer from Jacksonville, Florida, who seemingly ends up in "The Good Place" by mistake on the NBC comedy – though originally introduced as Jianyu Li, a Taiwanese Buddhist monk who took a vow of silence before his façade is revealed. It's fitting, considering his darker turn on The Acolyte from being Mae's (Amandla Stenberg) partner in crime to a deadly Sith master.

The Acolyte: Carden Notices Change in The Good Place Co-Star Jacinto
THE GOOD PLACE — "Whenever You're Ready" Episode 413/414 — Pictured: D'Arcy Carden as Janet — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Carden played Janet, a programmed guide and knowledge bank that becomes an invaluable source of information in the Good Place. She has multiple variations, including "Bad Janet," "Neutral Janet," and other personalities. The Good Place, which also starred Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Ted Danson, was created by Michael Schur (Brooklyn Nine-Nine). The series, which ran for four seasons on NBC from 2016-2020, follows Eleanor Shellstrop (Bell), a woman welcomed after her death to "The Good Place," a highly selective Heaven-like utopia afterlife designed by Michael (Danson) as a reward for her righteous life. She finds out she might have been sent there by mistake.

The Acolyte: Carden Notices Change in The Good Place Co-Star Jacinto
THE GOOD PLACE — "Whenever You're Ready" Episode 413/414 — Pictured: Manny Jacinto as Jason — (Photo by: Colleen Hayes/NBC)

Carden recently starred in The Gutter, Max's Clone High, and the podcast Tiny Dinos. The Acolyte, which also stars Lee Jung-jae and Rebecca Henderson, streams on Tuesdays on Disney+.

