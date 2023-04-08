The Acolyte: Rebecca Henderson Joins Disney+ Series as Vernestra Rwoh Disney+, Lucasfilm & Leslye Headland's Star Wars: The Acolyte announced that Rebecca Henderson has joined the cast as Vernestra Rwoh.

As impressive of a rollout as we saw on Friday for Disney+, Lucasfilm & series creator Leslye Headland's (Russian Bride) Star Wars: The Acolyte, the streaming series wasn't done making news at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Earlier today, we learned that Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna, Russian Doll) has been cast in the role of Vernestra Rwoh ("Recognizing our mistakes and doing better is the path of a Jedi" was what was written in the announcement post). Fans of the extended "Star Wars" universe know the young Mirialan Jedi from Charles Soule's "Light of the Jedi" series.

Star Wars: The Acolyte – What We Learned at "Star Wars Celebration"

First up, you can pencil in 2024 for the Lucasfilm series, which was described by Headland in her pitch to be a mashup of Frozen and Kill Bill from the perspective of the big bads, with an overarching vibe inspired by samurai films. The time period that the series is set in is important because it's the earliest that live-action has gone before – a time "when the bad guys are outnumbered." That means viewers should be expecting a lot of Jedi to be roaming around (definitely feels like a first). Joined by series stars Amandla Stenberg and Lee Jung Jae, Headland also shared a look at new key art (see below) and screened footage from the still-filming series. Attendees were treated to Stenberg/Carrie-Anne Moss fight, a very cool gold lightsaber, lots of looks at a Jedi Temple, and an end scene with a Jedi crew lighting up their lightsabers at the same time.

Disney+, Lucasfilm, and Headland's The Acolyte stars Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game), Manny Jacinto (Nine Perfect Strangers), Dafne Keen (His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (Russian Doll), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix), and Margarita Levieva (Revenge, The Deuce). The mystery-thriller is set to take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era. A former Padawan reunites with her Jedi Master to investigate a series of crimes, but the forces they confront are more sinister than they ever anticipated. Here's a look at how things were going early on behind the scenes (with Headland also directing the series pilot):

Along with Headland, Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Emanuel, Jeff F. King, and Jason Micallef will executive produce (with Rayne Roberts and Damian Anderson set to produce). For more information on the High Republic and more about the "Star Wars" universe, head on over to the franchise's main hub.