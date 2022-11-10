The Always Sunny Podcast Invites Fans to 1st Birthday Party: Details

On Wednesday, November 16th, beginning at 6 pm PT, Megan Ganz, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton will be celebrating the first birthday of The Always Sunny Podcast. And guess what? Everyone's invited! Because this isn't a podcast episode… it's an actual one-of-a-kind- interactive livestream anniversary celebration. That means birthday cake, balloons, presents, special guests, surprises, and a whole ton more… including a chance to chat with The Podcast Gang live during the festivities. While we have the key art waiting for you below to offer all of the intel that you'll need (like why it's worth signing up for even if you can be at it live when it first gets underway), just know that tickets for the livestream are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show and that you can head over here to secure your spot.

In the following puppy-fueled Buzzfeed Celeb interview, McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool, Free Guy) answered questions while surrounded by the joy of puppies (who apparently have very full bladders) while promoting their docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham. At one point, Reynolds is asked if he would ever appear on FXX's long-running (and record-setting) comedy. Saying he was "personally offended that I was never asked," Reynolds offered a "Hell, yes" and reminded McElhenney that they discussed him making a cameo in the past. Answering that "it can be arranged," McElhenney came up with what could be the best role possible: "Mac needs a boyfriend," before looking directly at Reynolds… with a "Great!" from Reynolds in response (beginning at 3:20 mark). Along with the puppy-playing (thanks, Petco) and the "Always Sunny" talk, the duo also discuss their favorite memories while filming Welcome To Wrexham, if there is a possible Ted Lasso cameo in their futures, and anything that Reynolds can say about Deadpool 3: