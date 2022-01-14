The Always Sunny Podcast on YouTube; Video Podcasts Start This Month

Fans of FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia who've been using Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's The Always Sunny Podcast to get an in-between Paddy's fix (and let's not forget Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito) were in for some great news on Friday. First, all of the previous audio podcasts also now have a home on YouTube (which you can check out & subscribe to here). Starting on Monday, January 24, viewers will also be able to watch the full-contact podcast when the video series gets underway (more on that in a minute).

Now here's a look at the latest episode via YouTube "Rob Almost Fights Some Guy Outside A Hamburger Store" (involving McElhenney, hamburgers & fighting, of course). Following that, we have a look back at the tweet from earlier today announcing both sets of good news:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 14. Rob Almost Fights Some Guy Outside A Hamburger Store (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=se5scESKZqE)

Meanwhile, the trio need your help. Did they discuss this DeVito story in an earlier podcast episode? Let them know!

Before the year wrapped, McElhenney shared the news with the listeners that the podcast was also going the video route, but still offering a personal look back at the series episode-by-episode- with a ton of extras in-between. In the following clip, the trio discussed why the idea of a video podcast was a bad one on a number of levels. But since this is the "Always Sunny" universe, you know how that ends up, right? If not… did you skip all the way to here without reading everything else above? Wow. Impressive.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Video Podcast Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C7ON-LSl54g)