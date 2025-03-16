Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: the americas

The Americas Episode 6 Travels to "The Gulf Coast": Here's Our Preview

Narrated by Tom Hanks, NBC's The Americas returns tonight with a new episode! Here's your preview/viewing guide for Ep. 6: "The Gulf Coast."

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its sixth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.

Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.

With the sixth episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Gulf Coast," including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks. In addition, Hanks discusses his research into last week's episode – and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).

The Americas: A Look at Episode 6: "The Gulf Coast"

The Americas Season 1 Episode 6: "The Gulf Coast" – The Gulf Coast, where swamps and wetlands shelter black bears and alligators; manatees gather in freshwater springs, burrowing owls look for love in the suburbs, and a rare ocelot raises her kittens in Texas' thorn scrub. Here's a look at a sneak peek and the image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by Hanks offering some insights into last week's episode, S01E05: "The Frozen North":

NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.

