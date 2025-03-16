The Americas Episode 6 Travels to "The Gulf Coast": Here's Our Preview

Narrated by Tom Hanks and with music by Oscar and Grammy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer, NBC's The Americas highlights the world's great supercontinent. Continuing this weekend with its sixth chapter, the stunning 10-part event series showcases the wonders, secrets, and fragilities of the world's great supercontinent. For the first time, the Americas stars in its own incomparable series, using cutting-edge technology to uncover never-before-seen behavior and highlight the extraordinary, untold wildlife stories that will deeply connect with millions around the world.
Five years in the making and filmed over 180 expeditions, this groundbreaking series reveals the spectacular landscapes of Earth's most varied landmass – the only one to stretch between both poles. NBC's The Americas' unprecedented scale and ambition delivers remarkable world firsts: new species, new intimate courtship, dramatic deep-sea hunting, and some of nature's strangest stories – even a frog that seems to defy death every day.
With the sixth episode hitting tonight, check out our preview guide for "The Gulf Coast," including an overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks. In addition, Hanks discusses his research into last week's episode – and even some beautiful nature looks and sounds to help calm your nerves (seriously, it's waiting for you above).
The Americas: A Look at Episode 6: "The Gulf Coast"
The Americas Season 1 Episode 6: "The Gulf Coast" – The Gulf Coast, where swamps and wetlands shelter black bears and alligators; manatees gather in freshwater springs, burrowing owls look for love in the suburbs, and a rare ocelot raises her kittens in Texas' thorn scrub. Here's a look at a sneak peek and the image gallery for tonight's chapter, followed by Hanks offering some insights into last week's episode, S01E05: "The Frozen North":
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: Young Florida manatee making the most of the warm freshwater spring in winter, Three Sisters Spring, Crystal River, Florida, USA — (Photo by: Alex Mustard / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: A adult Florida manatee stays warm in a freshwater spring in winter. Three Sisters Spring, Crystal River, Florida. USA — (Photo by: Alex Mustard / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: A snail Kite snatches a double helping of apple snail from the water, Florida — (Photo by: Ron Bielefeld / Minden / naturepl.com / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: A male burrowing owl hoping to entice a female into the home he has dug in a front yard, City of Marco Island, Florida — (Photo by: Billy Clarke / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: Courship, burrowing owl style, City of Marco Island, Florida — (Photo by: Billy Clarke / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: Filtered through limestone, water emerges from the Floridan aquifer to create crystal clear springs. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast” Episode 106 — Pictured: Hitching a ride on mom helps baby alligators to regulate their temperatures, as well as keep them safe from predators. — (Photo by: Mark Emery / BBC Studios)
The Gulf Coast Episode 106 — Pictured: Ocelot on a South Texas ranch – one of only two breeding populations in the USA. — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: A female Louisiana black bear known as 'swamp bears' — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: A curious young Florida manatee, Three Sisters Spring, Crystal River, Florida, USA — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge, Georgia, USA — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: American alligator in the black, peat-stained waters of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Female Louisiana black bear emerging after overwintering in a hollow tree — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Born over the winter in this hollow tree, a pair of Louisiana black bear cubs take a first look at the outside world — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: In winter, Florida manatees migrate from the sea to the warmer freshwater springs inland, such as Crystal River in Florida — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Since they live in almost total darkness of the Floridan aquifer, Georgia blind salamanders are totally blind, finding their way with movement detectors on their snouts — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Perfectly adapted to hunting in the Everglades, a snail kite zeroes in on an apple snail just beneath the water — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Apple snails are the largest freshwater snails in the US, growing to the size of a golf ball — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Perfectly adapted to hunting in the Everglades, a snail kite can eat a dozen snails a day — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Hitching a ride on mom helps baby alligators to regulate their temperatures, as well as keep them safe from predators — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Ocelot footprints in the sand of their South Texas ranch. If you look closely you can see the mouse footprints it was following — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Ocelots live in the thick Texas thornscrub, navigating between hunting grounds using narrow, interconnected 'corridors' — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: A male burrowing owl will call day and night to attract a mate. City of Marco Island, Florida — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Where the Everglades meet the sea, fresh and salt water mix – the perfect conditions for North America's largest mangrove forest — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
"The Gulf Coast" Episode 106 — Pictured: Usually found in South America, in the US fewer than a hundred ocelots survive — (Photo by: BBC Studios)
NBC's The Americas is executive produced by renowned Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning wildlife producer Mike Gunton (Life, Planet Earth II, Dynasties) for BBC Studios Natural History Unit, the best-known and most respected producers of natural history content in the world, in association with Universal Television Alternative Studio, a division of Universal Studio Group.