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Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One Novel Announced

Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One will bring 30 different stories from across the universe into one novel, along with an audiobook

Article Summary Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One is a new Halo novel collecting 30 stories from across the franchise timeline.

Jeff Easterling and Alexander Wakeford bring together Halo tales spanning Forerunners, UNSC battles, and Banished war.

The Halo audiobook edition features 30-plus narrators, including Jen Taylor, Tricia Helfer, Gideon Emery, and Jeff Steitzer.

Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One launches May 26, 2026, with online stories, new fiction, and Halo Infinite lore.

Simon & Schuster revealed that a new Halo novel series is on the way, as they revealed Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One. Written by Jeff Easterling and Alexander Wakeford, the book will serve as a collection of 30 short stories from characters all across the Halo universe, approaching different events from various POVs across a good portion of the conflict.

What's more, they have announced there will also be an audiobook edition that will include a cast of over 30 narrators. Some of them include Jen Taylor as Dr. Halsey and Joyeuse, Tricia Helfer returns as Veronica Dare from Halo 3: ODST, Gideon Emery returns to reprise his role as Sloan from Halo 5: Guardians, Tamara Taylor will play the renegade Spartan "Ilsa Zane" from Hunt the Truth, Jeff Steitzer will read "The Eridanus Twelve," and some of the Halo community members will narrate a few of the stories. You can check out more info below, as the book will be released on May 26, 2026.

Halo: Waypoint Chronicles — Volume One

A thrilling short story collection set within the expanded universe of the New York Times bestselling video game series Halo! Delve once more into stories of legendary heroism and star-spanning conflicts—from the time of the ancient Forerunners to the perils of a twenty-sixth-century clash between the United Nations Space Command and the Banished alien alliance. Halo: Waypoint Chronicles: Volume One collects over thirty short stories from all corners of the Halo universe, including twenty-four adventures previously only available online, plus ten brand-new tales exclusive to this collected volume! Also included are dozens of additional pieces of lore-laden intel items and story vignettes connected to the Halo Infinite game experience.

About The Authors

Jeff Easterling is the senior franchise story lead at Halo Studios, helping guide the brand's narrative and storytelling efforts across games, novels, extended media, reference guides, and more. An author on Halo Mythos and the Halo Encyclopedia, Jeff has contributed to the creation and curation of Halo's vast and ever-expanding lore and universe for over a decade.

Alexander Wakeford is a franchise writer for Halo Studios. Since 2021, Alex has been directly involved in both writing and editorial efforts throughout Halo's extended fiction and multimedia storytelling, spanning games, novels, online media, and more.

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