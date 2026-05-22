Posted in: Acclaim, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fat Raccoon, Kidbash: Super Legend

Acclaim Announces New Claymation Game Kidbash: Super Legend

Acclaim showed off a new game called Kidbash: Super Legend, a nostalgic roguelike action-platformer that will appeal to generations of gamers

Article Summary Acclaim and Fat Raccoon revealed Kidbash: Super Legend, a claymation-inspired roguelike action-platformer.

Kidbash: Super Legend follows an amnesiac hero exploring O.D.D. to recover lost memories and become a hero.

Combat features weapon mixing, stacked mods, and randomized upgrades that reshape platforming and battles.

Village-building meta progression lets Kidbash restore Mandala, aid allies, and grow stronger with each run.

Acclaim and developer Fat Raccoon have revealed a new video game that harkens back to several eras of video games in one title, as they showed off Kidbash: Super Legend. This is a brand-new roguelike action-platformer in which the team has taken mechanics and gameplay from generations of platforms over the years to make their own original character-rich story. You'll play as the titular character Kidbash, a hero stricken with amnesia, who must go on this new journey to recover his memories across the world of O.D.D. All wrapped in this awesome claymation art style that makes it feel like something entirely different than what you've seen from similar games in the genre. We have the latest trailer for you here, along with more details from the team with screenshots, as the game currently has no planned launch window.

Recover Your Memories In The Action-Platformer Kidbash: Super Legend

Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared.

Play as a Lost Forgotten Hero – Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared.

– Our hero, Kidbash, awakens with no memory of his past, only his name and a burning desire to become a hero. After failing to save the nearby village of Mandala, he seeks training from the legendary master of the mountain, Tao Shen Long, only to discover that he has disappeared. Weapon Mixing – Fill the meter up as you slay enemies, and you'll be able to combine 2 weapons to create a more powerful one, each with unique mechanics—totally not inspired by Kirby 64.

– Fill the meter up as you slay enemies, and you'll be able to combine 2 weapons to create a more powerful one, each with unique mechanics—totally not inspired by Kirby 64. Find Powerful Mod and Weapon Combinations – Pick from a randomized pool of mods that will enhance your platforming and combat. These mods even stack when you mix together your weapons!

– Pick from a randomized pool of mods that will enhance your platforming and combat. These mods even stack when you mix together your weapons! Village Building & Meta Progression – Help a cast of forgotten characters rebuild their destroyed village. Your meta progression and character development are tied directly to the village's growth!

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