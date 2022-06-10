Paige Announces WWE Departure, Will Go By Saraya As Of July 7th

Though fans have known her for years as Paige, the professional wrestler will be going by Saraya (as in her real name, Saraya-Jade Bevis) as of July 7 when she officially departs the WWE. "Paige here," Paige wrote in the opening to her tweet message revealing the news. "July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me." First signing with the WWE in 2011, Paige would go on to become a two-time (and youngest) WWE Divas Champion and also serve as the inaugural WWE NXT Women's Champion. After a number of injuries between 2015 and 2018, Paige would retire from in-ring at the end of those three years. Paige's life was the subject of the 2012 Channel 4 documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting with My Family, which would serve as the basis for the 2019 feature film Fighting with My Family. "I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go," Paige continued in her message. "But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one." But this doesn't mean Paige is done with wrestling for good, adding, "I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe."

Here's a look at Paige's tweet from earlier today making the announcement, while also thanking the WWE for its support and the opportunities it offered her over the years as well as the fans who've always had her back:

Paige here! July 7th will be the last day with WWE. I'm so thankful and I appreciate the opportunities that the company has given me. I will always be appreciative of the company that took in an 18-year-old British pale emo girl that didn't look like your average diva, giving me the chance of a lifetime and making me feel like a superstar. I know after my neck injury taking me out of in-ring status, it was pretty hard to keep me around for as long as you did, and for that I'm thankful too. Thank you to the WWE Universe. You guys are the most passionate group of fans I've ever seen. Hope you continue to stay on this journey with me. I think the toughest part weirdly enough is having to let the Paige name go! But Saraya is helluva name. Kudos to my mum for that one. FYI I'm not saying I'll never be in the ring. That day will most certainly come again! Wherever the return maybe. Thank you, WWE, Saraya

