The Big Bang Theory Cast Learned About Spinoff When We Did: Bialik The Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) on the cast texting after the spinoff news was announced and if they would return.

When Warner Bros. Discovery rolled out the name of its new HBO Max/Discovery+ combo streaming service, it made sure that there were enough projects to announce to make sure that Max lived up to its name. One project that caught fans of The Big Bang Theory by surprise was the news that the streamer and Chuck Lorre were developing a new spinoff comedy series set in the award-winning show's universe (with Warner Bros. Television producing). Aside from Lorre executive-producing through his Chuck Lorre Productions banner, not much is known – including whether the series will be another prequel (like Young Sheldon) or a spinoff sequel series. But if TBBT fans thought they were caught off-guard, imagine how the cast felt. In fact, series star Mayim Bialik (Amy Farrah Fowler) offered some perspective on that during a recent red-carpet interview.

Speaking with E! News at an event honoring their late co-star Leslie Jordan, Bialik was asked about the news of the upcoming spinoff. "If I am, I don't know it," Bialik joked when asked about their potential involvement, explaining that they learned the news at the same time as everyone else. In fact, Bialik adds that the cast began texting each other for details (we love that they still keep in touch), and even their agent didn't have additional details. But as for whether or not they would return as Amy for an appearance, Bialik makes it clear that they're more than open to it. Here's a look at what Bialik had to share regarding the cast's reaction to the news and if they would be interested in being part of Lorre's next journey back into the TBBT universe:

Mayim Bialik honors Leslie Jordan and shares if fans of "The Big Bang Theory" will see her in the new spinoff #TheBigBangTheory pic.twitter.com/4ZOOkRqZQ0 — E! News (@enews) April 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

CBS' The Big Bang Theory debuted in 2007 and was the top comedy in the world when it concluded its successful 12-season run in 2019 as the longest-running multi-camera series in television history (with 279 episodes). The series would go on to win ten Emmy Awards and receive 55 Emmy nominations. In addition, the long-running series won a Critics Choice TV Award for Outstanding Comedy Series and The Humanitas Prize. The announced spinoff would mark the second series derived from the world of The Big Bang Theory, following the prequel Young Sheldon, which begins with Iain Armitage starring as The Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper as a nine-year-old, living with his family in East Texas and going to high school. Currently in its sixth season on CBS, Young Sheldon ranks as the #1 comedy on TV among Total Viewers.

All episodes of The Big Bang Theory and the first five seasons of Young Sheldon are available to stream on Max in the U.S.