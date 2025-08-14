Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: kunal nayyar, The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory: Nayyar Hated, Understood Raj's "Hideous" Clothes

Kunal Nayyar explains how he hated but understood Raj's "hideous" wardrobe on The Big Bang Theory, and how it shaped his fashion outlook.

It might be more than a coincidence when Kunal Nayyar played fashion designer Martini, who develops feelings for presiding Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) in the NBC revival series Night Court in the season two episode "A Crime of Fashion." In this The Big Bang Theory reunion, Nayyar, who played astrophysicist Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali, revealed to The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast how he loathed his character's wardrobe.

The Big Bang Theory Star Kunal Nayyar Hated Raj's Wardrobe and Shaped His Fashion Outlook

Nayyar cringed when he discovered what his character typically wears: usually sported a sweater vest, a button-down shirt with an oversized collar, and a zip-up athletic jacket. "I was like, 'Oh man, I'm gonna have to wear this?'" he told host Jessica Radloff when asked to recall his first reaction to his character's clothes. "I love fashion, to be honest. It's one of my favorite things. And then I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm gonna have to wear these clothes.'"

Nayyar acknowledged, "It's very apropos to the character, obviously. If you watch what I wore that entire show, it's ridiculously hideous, but also ridiculously good for the character." As far as how it affected his outlook on fashion, "Me, as Kunal, having to wear those clothes every day, those cargo pants — you know, it's ruined for me," he said. "I can't wear clothes — like vintage Gucci sweaters or something that looks like Raj's sweaters that are in fashion now. I can't wear that stuff."

Nayyar appeared in all 279 episodes of the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady-created series on CBS from 2007 to 2019. Rauch played Bernadette Rostenkowski, who was introduced in season three working alongside Penny (Kaley Cuoco) at The Cheesecake Factory, getting her doctorate in microbiology, and eventually marrying Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg).

TBBT's success spawned three spinoffs with CBS prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage, and the upcoming HBO Max's Stuart Fails to Save the Universe, the series's first true sequel. Nayyar will star as Scrooge in the upcoming Christmas Karma. For more, you can check out the entire interview.



