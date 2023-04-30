The Blacklist Season 10 E10: Will Red Have a Delivery for The Postman? With a new chapter hitting tonight, here are preview images & an overview of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist S10E10 "The Postman."

As the final season reaches its halfway point, we have a look at the tenth episode of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist to pass along before the next chapter hits later today. In S10E10 "The Postman," an incident at a high-security prison leads Red (Spader) to a confrontation with a deadly contraband smuggler – someone who Cooper (Harry Lennix) has past ties with.

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 10 "The Postman": After an inmate opens fire at a high-security prison, the task force investigates a contraband smuggler known as The Postman; Cooper (Harry Lennix) revisits his past ties to the suspect. With the episode directed by Kevin Berlandi and written by Justine Neubarth, here's a look at the preview images released for the series' next chapter:

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.