The Blacklist Season 10 E11 Preview: The Task Force & Red Evaluated With a new episode hitting this weekend, here's a sneak preview for NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist S10E11 "The Man in the Hat."

Another weekend, another preview for the next chapter in the tenth & final season of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist, set to hit this Sunday. And as you're about to see from the official overview & preview images for S10E11 "The Man in the Hat," everyone gets in on the business. And you know it's not going to be an intense one when reports of Red (Spader) in a hostage situation is only one of three storylines in play – here's a look:

The Blacklist S10E11 "The Man in the Hat" – Here's a Preview!

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 11 "The Man in the Hat": When Red (James Spader) is identified as a possible hostage during a deli robbery in Philadelphia, Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) and Ressler (Diego Klattenhoff) take action; back in D.C., Senator Panabaker (Deirdre Lovejoy) evaluates the task force's dealings with Red while Siya (Anya Banerjee) digs deeper into her mother's past. With the episode directed by Olenka Denysenko and written by Daniel Cerone, here's a look at the preview images released for the series' next chapter:

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.