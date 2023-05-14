The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 12 Preview: Dembe's Past Comes Calling With the next chapter hitting tonight, here's a preview for NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist Season 10 Ep. 12 "Dr. Michael Abani."

As the twists & turns of the tenth & final season of NBC's James Spader-starring The Blacklist continue to play out, we have a set of preview images & an official overview for tonight's chapter, S10E12 "Dr. Michael Abani." This week, the spotlight shifts to Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq), one of the show's most fascinating characters with a (shall we say) "layered" past that comes calling. Meanwhile, the task force's time under the government's microscope gets a lot more complicated – here's a look:

The Blacklist Season 10 Episode 12 "Dr. Michael Abani": Directed by Andrew McCarthy and written by Noah Schechter, this week's chapter finds Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) reflecting on his complicated past when he receives a concerning call from an old connection. Meanwhile, an ambitious congressman begins to question the task force's operations, methods & results. Now, here's a look at the preview images for "Dr. Michael Abani":

Joining Spader for the final run are Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq, Anya Banerjee, and Harry Lennix. And in the following previously-released sneak peek at the final season, Spader and the cast tease what revenge-seeking Blacklisters mean for Red & the team as the final endgame gets underway:

In its landmark 10th season, NBC's The Blacklist returns as Raymond Reddington (Spader) confronts unparalleled danger. With Reddington's covert role as an FBI informant facing exposure, former Blacklisters will unite against him in their lethal desire for revenge – testing Red and the FBI Task Force as never before. John Eisendrath, Jon Bokenkamp, John Davis & John Fox of Davis Entertainment, Spader, Lukas Reiter, Laura A. Benson, Daniel Cerone, Sean Hennen, Allison Glock-Cooper, and T Cooper serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television Studios and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.