The Bondsman Editor on Underwater Fight, Once Upon a Time, The Tick

Editor Geofrey Hildrew spoke with Bleeding Cool about filming a very difficult scene for The Bondsman, Once Upon a Time, The Tick, and more.

Editor Geofrey Hildrew has seen it all working in TV for over 25 years, working across genres from reality, sci-fi, drama, fantasy, supernatural, and comedy. He's worked on projects like ABC's V reboot and fantasy Once Upon a Time, the Prime Video cult classic superhero comedy The Tick, and fantasy epic Carnival Row, AMC's The Walking Dead, and FX's drama American Sports Story. His latest is the Prime Video series from Grainger David and showrunner Erik Oleson's The Bondsman, which stars Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter, whose dangerous lifestyle finally catches up to him, but is given a second chance at life, hunting demons for the devil. Hildrew spoke to Bleeding Cool about the complicated underwater sequence between Bacon and Alea Hansinger, who played Deidre, the demonically possessed cheerleader in the episode "Marphos"; why his first episode in ABC's Once Upon a Time stands out, his and Bacon's mutual connections, and why Ben Edlund is unlike any creative he's worked with.

The Bondsman Editor Geofrey Hildrew on Kevin Bacon's Underwater Battle, Favorite 'Once Upon a Time' Scene, and Why 'The Tick' Creator Is One of a Kind

Bleeding Cool: What is your toughest sequence to put together on 'The Bondsman?'

The toughest sequence. One example was the way we handled Kevin's character, Hub and his sin of killing Cheryl (Kathrine Barnes), because we wanted to make sure that we wanted to make that the audience wasn't turning against our protagonist. I'd say one of the most difficult just from a technical standpoint was in the third episode was the water battle. Kevin did his own stunt work, which is amazing. That's Kevin underwater acting and performing, but because we have the ability to hold our lungs only for so long, there were lots of pieces. They shot that entire sequence over the course of three days to get it all right. Just the amount of footage and making sure we had all of the little bits and bobs we needed to tell the story in that sequence was a lot of fun.

Returning to 'Once Upon a Time,' what was your most memorable and favorite sequence from that show?

From 'Once Upon a Time?' Hmm, that's a good question. There are so many that I worked as an editor and a director on that show. I have many different favorite sequences for different reasons. As editor, I would say my favorite sequence was from the first episode I cut. It was the third episode ('Snow Falls'), and it's the meeting between Snow White (Ginnifer Goodwin) and Prince Charming (Josh Dallas), and she's caught in a net. She's out in the forest as a bandit, he catches her in this net, and there's this flirtation between the two. She's wrapped up in the basket, and he's down below. It's a simple sequence, but it's the foundation of their relationship that whole sort of series is based on. I thought it was great to do character work.

Geofrey, I want to thank you for your time. You do brilliant work. I love the sequences in 'The Bondsmen' and all the hard work. The episodes you worked on stood out most to me. Everyone I talked to said that Kevin Bacon was the reason why they're on the show.

I grew up in Pennsylvania, and Kevin's from Philadelphia, too, so we have that Pennsylvania connection, and his dad was an architect. My uncle's a fine arts painter and went to art school in Philadelphia, and he remembers Kevin's dad coming in and guest lecturing on architecture when he was a student many years ago. I always thought that was cool.

I hope 'The Bondsman' gets picked up for another season. It's a fun show, I'd like to see what develops from there with everything that happened with Cheryl and now Hub's ex-wife, Maryanne (Jennifer Nettles), getting possessed. I'm looking forward to seeing what's to come, and also, I thought 'The Tick' was definitely one of the most underrated shows on Prime Video. I felt that both live-action incarnations of 'The Tick' were underrated in general and fun shows, and I wish Prime and Fox had tapped more into their potential.

Yeah, it was a lot of fun. We had so much fun working on that show. There was so much more opportunity to keep going with it. Ben Edlund, who created 'The Tick,' possesses a mind unlike anyone I've ever met before. He's such an incredible, smart, witty, funny person.

Season one of The Bondsman, which also stars Beth Grant, Damon Herriman, Jolene Purdy, Maxwell Jenkins, and Denitra Isler, is available on Prime Video.

