Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the bondsman

The Bondsman Sneak Peek; Kevin Bacon Talks New Horror-Action Series

Kevin Bacon discussed Blumhouse Television and Prime Video's The Bondsman and brought a clip from the upcoming horror-action series.

Article Summary Kevin Bacon stars in Blumhouse's new horror-action series, "The Bondsman," debuting on Prime Video.

Murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran, played by Bacon, returns to capture escaped demons.

Bacon's visit to "The Tonight Show" includes a sneak peek clip of the series.

"The Bondsman" mixes thrills with humor and heart, offering a unique viewing experience.

Hub Halloran's (Kevin Bacon) life isn't easy – and getting murdered sure as "Hell" didn't make things easier. See what we did there? You're welcome. With Blumhouse Television set to unleash The Bondsman across Prime Video screens tomorrow, we're getting a new look at the horror-action-drama-comedy series courtesy of Bacon checking in with Jimmy Fallon on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. For those who need a refresher, Bacon's Hub is a murdered bounty hunter who's back from the dead after being resurrected by the Devil to trap and send back demons that have escaped from the prison of Hell. By chasing down those demons – with the help and hindrance of his estranged family – Hub learns how his own sins got his soul condemned, pushing him to seek a second chance at life, love – and country music. Along with some interesting insight into the recent SNL50: The Homecoming Concert and his own appearance on SNL, Bacon also shares a great story about how John Belushi introduced him to lox and mimosas on the set of National Lampoon's Animal House. – but don't think he forgot about The Bondsman, even bringing along a clip for everyone to check out.

"It is very violent and has a lot of blood and scares, but it also has some tongue-in-cheek aspects," Bacon shared about the Prime Video series during a recent profile in Vanity Fair. "It's oftentimes funny, and it also has a lot of heart." Along with Bacon, the series also stars Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones, The Exorcist), Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Justified), Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men, Donnie Darko), Maxwell Jenkins (Arcadian, Lost in Space), and Jolene Purdy (The White Lotus, Orange is the New Black). Now, here's a look at Bacon's late-night visit – with a clip from the upcoming streaming series kicking in at around the 8:58 mark:

Here's a look at the official image gallery that was previously released – with Prime Video's The Bondsman set to hit screens on Thursday, April 3rd:

Created by Grainger David and stemming from Blumhouse Television, Marker 96, and CrimeThink Production Company, Prime Video's The Bondsman is executive-produced by Oleson, Bacon, Grainger, and Paul E. Shapiro; and Jason Blum, Jeremy Gold, Chris Dickie, and Chris McCumber for Blumhouse Television – with Erik Holmberg serving as co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!