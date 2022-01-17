The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo & More Earn Key Art High Honor

With the fourth chapter of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett, set to hit this Wednesday, what better way to start the week than with some key art high honors. And since we know you've seen "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" already, we also know that it should be no surprise that Danny Trejo's Rancor trainer, Stephen Root's water-monger Lortha Peel, Jordan Bolger's Skad, and Sophie Thatcher as Drash are sitting pretty in the spotlight for this round:

"Machete finally made it into space, Star Wars! It was great working with [Temuera Morrison] and others on ['The Book of Boba Fett']," wrote Trejo in his Instagram post from over the weekend- check it out below:

Meanwhile, the newest teaser "Event" helps get viewers caught up-to-speed on the first three chapters:

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect (with the third episode of "The Mandalorian" spinoff series set to hit Disney+ this Wednesday, January 12):

Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen, Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first two episodes currently streaming: