The Book of Boba Fett Red Carpet Premiere Canceled Over COVID Concerns

There are many adversaries across the universe that legendary & infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) can defeat without breaking a sweat. Unfortunately, COVID-19 isn't one of them. On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that the red carpet premiere for Disney+ and Lucasfilm's The Book of Boba Fett that was scheduled for January 4 at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood has been postponed due to serious COVID concerns. The event will be moved to February to honor the series wrap-up. "Out of an abundance of caution, we will be postponing the 'Boba Fett' fan event," the studio said in a statement to Variety. "It will be relocated to the 8th of February in celebration of the finale."

Here's a look back at the behind-the-scenes featurette released earlier today where Morrison, Wen, Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni discuss the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

Rodriguez, Favreau, Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Now here's a look at the newest teaser released earlier, with Boba Fett & Fennec Shand keeping an eye on everyone while still ready to do business:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Authority | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E7LMFmSIKbI)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, hitting Disney+ on December 29th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)

As most of you should know by now, the Peyton Reed-directed and Favreau-written The Mandalorian season finale "Chapter 16: The Rescue" contained two pretty huge reveals. For these purposes, we're focusing on the surprise that came in the form of the end-credits scene. We cut to the double suns of Tatooine, slowly shifting our attention over to Jabba's Palace. The scene cuts to the inside of the palace, where we see Bib Fortuna is still livin' large- well, was still livin' large. That's because our bounty hunter (Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Wen) arrive to engage in a little "long-term house cleaning" (sparing the Twi'lek slave, though- because that's how they roll now).

As the dust settles, Boba Fett grabs a seat on Jabba the Hut's old throne in a Game of Thrones-like pimp move- with Fennec Shand by his side to let viewers know things are a little different now on Tatooine. And then the money shot. We get the title card, "The Book of Boba Fett" – along with the heads-up that it's coming in December 2021. It appears The Book of Boba Fett will join Ahsoka (with Rangers of the New Republic no longer in active development) in the same shared "Mandalorian" timeline. Favreau and Filoni will executive produce and oversee all four series (think Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige), with the series set to "culminate in a climactic story event." Think of it as the "Star Wars" universe's answer to Avengers: Endgame.