The Book of Boba Fett S01E05 Review: Guess Who's Back? Back Again?

In what's becoming more and more of a common thing for the streaming side of Star Wars, things are coming full circle (feeling really, really familiar) once again. The most recent episode of The Book of Boba Fett returns to its origins as a spinoff from The Mandalorian with "Return of the Mandalorian" as star Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin is front and center once again. The events follow not long after the second season finale "The Rescue" that found Mando separated from Grogu, who's off to resume his Jedi training under Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill). Here's your minor spoilers warning.

The start of the episode reminds fans of what they were expecting out of The Book of Boba Fett but find themselves sorely missing…bounty hunting. After that glorious display of brutality (I'm a little taken aback that Disney+ allowed that before remembering how it's bloodless), Din travels to the Mandalorian hideout to meet with the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Paz Vizsla to make sense of his journey and his weapon, the darksaber. Given the reception at large online, the best way I can describe the sequence that follows is as a warm fuzzy blanket of familiarity accompanied with a hot chocolate topped with marshmallows.

Set on his next path, Din travels back to Tattooine to get a replacement for his Razorcrest and we see another familiar face and another warm fuzzy blanket from resident mechanic Amy Sedaris' Peli Motto. Aside from the sequence at the hideout, it's largely filler to tie into the next episode… and to reward and placate the jaded masses who wanted more out of The Book of Boba Fett than they've gotten up to this point. Directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, who fans now want helming her own Star Wars film or spinoff series, "Return of the Mandalorian" serves its purpose for the franchise's need for synergy. The episode doesn't really fit within the narrative of the series, but it's not like "stay within your own lane" here ever really exists. "Return of the Mandalorian" was a great adventure that wasn't necessary when it comes to The Book of Boba Fett. The episode could have easily been saved as an episode during the third season of the flagship series or even a short leading into the show's return. Because as great as this individual episode may have been, it's getting the wrong attention by also highlighting what Boba Fett is lacking.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Episode 5: "Return of the Mandalorian" Review by Tom Chang 6 / 10 Many Star Wars fans got a bunch of warm fuzzies because we didn't get an episode of "The Book of Boba Fett" last week. Instead, we got a new episode of "The Mandalorian" that catches up with the adventures of Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin and what he wants to do for Grogu. Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand popped up for a cameo but no Temuera Morrison whatsoever. Bryce Dallas Howard went above and beyond to craft an episode of "The Mandalorian" but as "Boba Fett" goes, it may have hurt more than it helped when you remind viewers of what they could've had. Credits Director Bryce Dallas Howard