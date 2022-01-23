Danny Trejo: From Machete Stormtrooper to "Boba Fett" Rancor Whisperer

There are a lot of well-known "Star Wars" fans being able to live out their dreams with The Book of Boba Fett, starting with Ming-Na Wen, who plays bounty hunter Fennec Shand. And now we can add Danny Trejo to that list, making his franchise debut as the rancor handler in "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa". To mark the occasion, he shared a side-by-side comparison on Instagram in a form of a meme: on the left of the image is "how it started" with him in a stormtrooper "onesie" with his signature machete (with presumably an NFL game playing in the background- wonder if he ever got the "expressed written consent" from the league to show). The right side of the image shows "how it's going" with his character poster looking as badass as ever amidst a Tattooine sandstorm. So we guess it would be safe to say that things are going pretty well…

Danny Trejo in The Book of Boba Fett

During "The Streets of Mos Espa", Trejo's character gives the greater "Star Wars" universe an introduction to raising a rancor and the nuance it takes for it to imprint on its owner. Turns out, they can be as gentle as a puppy and can be ridden in time. It's a side only those familiar from the former Expanded Universe (now Legends) were previously familiar with. In a live-action front, the rancor was originally introduced in Return of the Jedi when Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) fell into its pit in Jabba the Hutt's palace as a trap. As if its size wasn't scary enough, we see the beast feasting on a poor Gamorrean guard as an appetizer before setting its sights on the Jedi. Right before trying to grab Luke a second time, he finds a rock to hurl to trigger its metal door to shut on the rancor's head from above killing it.