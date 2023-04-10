Star Wars: The Bad Batch Ending with Season 3; Fennec Shand Returns During Star Wars Celebration earlier today, it was confirmed that The Bad Batch would be ending its run in 2024 with a third & final season.

Just because it's the fourth & final day of Star Wars Celebration 2023 doesn't mean that there isn't more news to be broken. and that's exactly what executive producer & supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer & head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, and actors Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang did earlier today by announcing that the hit animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch would be back in 2024 for a third & final season.

An audience-only teaser trailer was screened at the end of the panel, giving fans a sneak peek at Season 3. It began with the Emperor (Ian McDiarmid) visiting Dr. Royce Hemlock, leader of the Empire's cloning efforts, on Mount Tantiss. "It is imperative that this facility remain secure," Palpatine says. "Your brilliance is a great asset to this Empire." All members of the Bad Batch appear, with Hunter addressing Omega's capture at the hands of the Empire. "Omega's been waiting for us. I'm not making her wait another day." We see Omega and a sullen Crosshair, both still in Imperial custody. "I'm not giving up, Crosshair," Omega tells him. "I won't leave you, either. You're my brother." Throughout, there are glimpses of several worlds and characters, including Republic commandos, clones, Rex, plenty of giant creatures ("Why is there always a huge monster!" Wrecker asks before dropping a thermal detonator in one's mouth.), and Ming-Na Wen's fan-favorite bounty hunter, Fennec Shand.

Disney+'s Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 stars Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad!) as the voice of the Bad Batch and Michelle Ang (Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462) as the voice of Omega. Rhea Perlman (The Mindy Project, Cheers) returns to guest star as Cid, Noshir Dalal (It's Pony, The Owl House) returns to guest star as Vice Admiral Rampart, and Wanda Sykes (The Upshaws, Black-ish) makes her guest starring debut in the series as Phee Genoa. With the second season having hit screens beginning on January 4, 2023, here's a look at the official trailer for the streaming series:

When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The series is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, "The Clone Wars"), Athena Portillo ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels"), Brad Rau ("Rebels," "Resistance"), Jennifer Corbett ("Resistance," NCIS), and Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, "Rebels") with Josh Rimes ("Resistance," "Visions") and Alex Spotswood ("The Clone Wars," "Rebels") as producers. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer and Matt Michnovetz as story editor. The series returns for its second season on January 4, 2023, on the Disney+ streaming service.