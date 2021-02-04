Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos

One of the biggest appeals of Cobra Kai adds so many layers and nuance to its characters, which in some ways comes as a culture shock to some in the cast like Mary Mouser, who plays Samantha LaRusso, the daughter of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the primary protagonist behind The Karate Kid franchise. The Netflix series provides the kind of perspectives the previous canon never provided like there are some who believe Daniel was the real bully in the 1984 film. Mouser spoke to Cinemablend about the John Cena-in-WWE reactions she gets having to deal with LaRusso haters in real life.

The LaRussos Get Mixed Reactions from Cobra Kai Fans

"The comments are not always so kind to the LaRussos," Mouser said. "Some of them seem to think that we're the real bullies and that we're the villains all along. I hear that one quite a bit… it comes with a little bit of a toll. The energy it takes me not to go [online] and respond 'But what about all the other people? What about everyone else who made a bad decision, it's not just me!'" Showrunners Josh Heald, Hayden Schlossberg, and Jon Hurwitz are thorough when it comes to the why of most characters with each garnering some sympathy as to how they became what they are including the clear villain of the series John Kreese, played by Martin Kove introducing his backstory as a youth who was hardened into the Vietnam War. Sam herself has been the subject of two love triangles between Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robbie Keene (Tanner Buchanan), who had feelings for her. The other involved her feelings for Miguel sparking jealousy from Tori Nichols (Peyton List), who cemented herself as Sam's bully. Not even Sam's father was exempt from his share of antagonizing given his temperament towards his rival Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka). As with any drama whether if it's something revered in pop culture like Cobra Kai or any soap, people are always going to pick sides. The third season of Cobra Kai is available to stream on Netflix.