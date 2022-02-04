The Boondocks: Cedric Yarbrough Confirms HBO Max Reboot Not Happening

"I hate to say this…right now the show is not coming back. We've been wanting to do the show and Sony and its…they decided they're going to pull the plug. Hopefully one day we'll be able to revisit it…I wish the show was coming back." With those words earlier this week to podcast host Rudy Strong, The Boondocks voice actor Cedric Yarbrough confirmed that the reboot that was first announced back in 2019 will not be hitting HBO Max screens. Stemming from creator Aaron MacGruder and Sony Pictures Animation, the series was given a two-season, 24-episode order close to three years ago but signs for the project weren't good when Fall 2020 came and went without the expected 50-minute special. The new series would've followed the adventures of self-proclaimed "Civil Rights Legend" Robert "Granddad" Freeman, and his two rambunctious grandsons Huey and Riley. The family has recently moved to an idyllic community in suburban Maryland only to see it taken over by the tyrannical Uncle Ruckus and his bizarre neo-fascist regime. Life under Ruckus turns out to be an everyday struggle to survive. Sony is said to be considering its options moving forward.

In addition to Yarbrough, the original voice cast featured Regina King, the late John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams, and Jill Talley. Premiering in November 2005, the award-winning The Boondocks was created by McGruder and based on his comic strip series of the same name. Over the course of the show's four seasons and 55 episodes, the show used satire, comedy, conflict, and brutal honesty to address a number of social and political issues. While the show would end its run in June 2014, talk of the series coming back in some form never really ended. Here's a look at the clip from the episode of 1-on-1 w/Deuces where Yarbrough confirmed that the reboot had been canceled and would not be hitting screens this year:

