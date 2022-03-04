The Boys: Antony Starr Arrested for Assault in Spain During Film Shoot

Looks like The Boys star Antony Starr took the action from the set of his upcoming Guy Ritchie-directed film to the streets of Alicante, Spain. And according to The Daily Mail and Spanish newspaper El País, that ended with the actor allegedly assaulting a man during a 2 am bar fight on Wednesday. Bathuel Araujo, a 21-year-old Venezuelan cook, told The Daily Mail that Starr threatened him in English and allegedly said to him, "You don't know who you've messed with, you don't know who I am and what you've done… You've committed the mistake of your life and I'm going to look for you. I want to kill you." Telling police that Starr was "very drunk" and "bumping and pushing" people, Araujo stated that the two went from exchanging words to a physical exchange with Starr reportedly hitting Araujo with a glass that resulted in a cut above Araujo's eye requiring stitches. Starr would end up being arrested and spent the remainder of the night in jail.

"A speedy trial ended up taking place and Alicante Court of Investigation Number Nine, acting as a duty court, sentenced the arrested man to 12 months in prison and the payment of a fine of £4,141 for a crime of wounding. The detainee's state of drunkenness was taken into account as an extenuating factor. The sentence was the result of an agreement between the state prosecution service and the man who was subsequently convicted. His prison sentence is being suspended on the condition that he doesn't commit another crime in two years and pays the compensation in the next 72 hours," explained a court official about the case. Spain's National Police would only confirm the general facts of the case with the press, stating, "I can confirm a 46-year-old man was arrested following an incident at a pub in Alicante around 2:30 am on March 2. He was held on suspicion of wounding. He has spent two nights in police cells and is due to appear in court later today. Another man suffered a cut near his left eyebrow which required four stitches. Only the one arrest was made."