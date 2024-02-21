Posted in: Amazon Studios, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: donald trump, opinion, preview, season 4, the boys, trump

The Boys, Donald Trump Universes Continue Blurring in Very Eerie Ways

Okay, this is getting creepy. The Boys Showrunner Eric Kripke shared another example of the show's and Donald Trump's universes blurring.

When we last checked in on how things were going with EP/Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, we were getting hit with some surprising good news in the form of a production list that had work on a still-unconfirmed fifth season kicking off in April. While we continue to process the possibility that the intel might be correct (and the implications from it), Kripke shared a piece of real-world news that left us having to do a double-take to make sure it wasn't another excellent example of meta-marketing from the Prime Video series. In case you hadn't heard, ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS & current pimper of "golden sneakers," Donald Trump, has a bunch of allies who have reportedly promised to jam "Christian nationalism" down everyone's throats. The topic was recently addressed by Politico, naming The Center for Renewing America as one of the organizations that will be spearheading the effort – and gues who the head of that festive little group is? Russell Vought. Seriously. Well, something like that is just too fascinating for Kripke not to notice – and make note of…

Here's a look at Kripke's tweet offering yet more proof of how the streaming series' universe and our world continue to blur – and how the real world sadly continues to set the bar higher and higher for the show's writers:

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In a previous interview during the early stages of work on the fourth season, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

