The Boys: Giancarlo Esposito Wants Some Temp V in Stan Edgar's Future

The Boys star Giancarlo Esposito wants to see some Temp V in the ex-Vought CEO's future: "I want Stan Edgar just to kill them all."

Article Summary Giancarlo Esposito envisions Stan Edgar using Temp V to be a true badass.

Esposito shares his thoughts on Edgar's character and future in the action.

Excitement builds as The Boys Season 4 official logline is released.

Eric Kripke reveals a production on S4 - and potential cupcake spoilers?

With June 13th right around the corner and Showrunner Eric Kripke dropping some very promising updates on how things are going with the fourth season, fans of Prime Video's The Boys have every reason in the world to be excited – and that's not including Gen V and the upcoming "Mexico" spinoff. But for this go-around, we're getting a chance to pass along some speculation – which isn't something we normally do. But when it comes from none other than Giancarlo Esposito, and it has to do with what he wants for Stan Edgar's endgame, we will definitely make an exception. Though taken off the playing field by a major personal & professional power move by Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) to keep herself off of Hoemlander's (Antony Starr) radar until she makes whatever moves she has planned, we've been wondering when the ex-Vought International head would be making a return. When/if he does, Esposito has a very clear idea of what he wants from the main man.

"I want Stan Edgar just to kill them all," shared during a video feature where Esposito had a chance to answer online questions on a wide range of topics. "'You are not a god. You are simply 'bad product,"" Esposito continues, quoting the famous line he hit Homelander with during an exchange. "This is a show I never wanna leave because I just love the swagger of Stan Edgar. He's a company man, but he's not a company man like you've ever seen before. He is the company," the actor shared, explaining what sets Edgar apart from being just another company head. As for what he wants to see from Edgar when he re-enters the scene, let's just say that he wouldn't mind traveling down the route that Butcher (Karl Urban) and Hughie (Jack Quaid) traveled. "I want Stan Edgar to get some V, man. Gimme some Temporary V so I can really be a badass and all up," Esposito revealed. "Come on, I want that Temporary V, baby. I wanna get in the action."

Here's a look at what Esposito had to share about Stan Edgar's future (beginning at the 5:30 mark) – and make sure to check out the entire "Actually Me" segment from British GQ where Esposito tackles questions/comments regarding Breaking Bad, The Mandalorian, The Gentlemen, and more submitted via X, Reddit, Quora, YouTube, and Instagram:

Here's the official logline for the fourth season that was previously released: "In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit) is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander (Antony Starr), who is consolidating his power. Butcher (Karl Urban), with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late." Joining the cast for the second season are Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Now, here's a look back at Kripke's update from last week – including a look at those potential Season 4 spoiler cupcakes:

#TheBoys Update! We FINISHED SOUND MIXING. Thank you to the best sound team in the biz, geniuses all. We have roughly 25 VFX shots left. Then we're DONE DONE DONE. (I'm holding a baby bottle of milk, btw. And are these cupcakes a Season 4 spoiler??) #TheBoysTV @TheBoysTV pic.twitter.com/tWGjLcooOq — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) March 15, 2024 Show Full Tweet

The Boys Showrunner/EP Eric Kripke Discusses Season 4 & Beyond

In a previous interview during the early stages of work on the fourth season, Kripke covered a ton of topics in his interview with Variety (check out the complete interview with a ton of other details here), with highlights focused on Butcher (Urban), Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), Starlight (Erin Moriarty), Soldier Boy (Ackles), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell):

So Should We Be Expecting Ryan to Go "Brightburn"? "Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he's half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that's apocalyptic because then there's two Homelanders. It's like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It's like 'Kramer vs. Kramer' meets 'Avengers: Endgame.' So that will be a really rich story moving forward."

How Will Butcher React to Knowing He's on a "Crazy Ticking Clock"? "He's got so much to do that he hasn't done. And everything that he's tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we're asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he's causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we're starting to have for Season 4."

Maeve's Leaving Will Make Things Tougher for Starlight… at Least Until She Returns? "I don't think 'The Boys' will end without Maeve showing up again… We needed a way to sort of gracefully get Maeve out of the show, let her head for the exit. Obviously, we didn't want to kill her and fall into the tropes of gay characters and bisexual characters in shows getting killed. We wanted to do the opposite of that and send her off and give her a happy ending with Elena. The best way to do that was, well, take away her powers, and she's not useful in the fight anymore. And we did that because Annie can't really grow into her own until all the characters that are around to protect her are gone. It was important for her next step for her mentor characters and her protector characters to go away. And so it's only up to Annie. There's no one left but Annie. So what is she going to do?"

Black Noir Is Dead! Long Live Black Noir! "Without spoiling anything, I will just say this: When you have a silent character in a mask, he's reasonably easy to recast… If you notice in the flashbacks of this season, it was a different actor [Fritzy-Klevans Destine], and perhaps the reason we did that is so that if we were to recast Noir, we could recast him with Nathan [Mitchell, the original Black Noir actor].

Just Because Soldier Boy's on Ice Doesn't Mean He Can't Return… Right? "The old TV adage is like, never kill anyone unless you really, really have to. Never close a door, open a window. We'll all have to wait and see, but I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance."

