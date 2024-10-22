Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: the boys, vought rising

The Boys: "Incredible" Spinoff Scripts Have Cash Feeling "Terrified"

Vought Rising star Aya Cash on why the "incredible" Jensen Ackles and Cash-starring The Boys spinoff scripts have her feeling "terrified."

When we last checked in on how things were looking with the upcoming 50's-set prequel spinoff from Showrunner Eric Kripke's The Boys, Aya Cash (Stormfront) had some very positive (but also very early) thoughts on how things were looking with EP and Showrunner Paul Grellong's Cash and Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy)-starring The Boys: Vought Rising. Thanks to Total Film, we're getting some additional insights from Cash on how things are progressing. Sharing that she felt "over the moon" whe she learned that she would be returning for the spinoff, Cash notes that she's seen two scripts and that "they're incredible," adding that "the whole thing is very, very exciting." In fact, maybe it's too exciting for Cash. "I'm like, I'm terrified because it's already so good; I can't imagine it'll live up to expectations when I get to set, but – whenever that is, so yeah."

Here's a look at a video clip of what Cash had to share about "The Boys" spinoff prequel series, followed by a look back at some of Kripke's previous thoughts about Soldier Boy's return:

The Boys/Vought Rising: About Soldier Boy's Return…

Speaking with Gamesradar+, Kripke shared one of the reasons why Soldier Boy was brought back – and how his allegiances will be quite different during the final season (sorry, Karl Urban's Billy Butcher). "You know, what we realized was we really hadn't explored the father-son relationship much between Homelander and Soldier Boy. There's a lot of material there: how Soldier Boy feels about Homelander, how Homelander feels about his dad, and so we really wanted to dig into that relationship," Kripke explained.

The creative team also doesn't lose sight of just how popular both Ackles and the character are—as was evident by the crowd's reaction to him coming out onto the stage for the panel. Kripke joked, "We were just really excited to bring him out. And, you know, Jensen, despite his tragic ugliness, you know, we thought we should give him a shot." What's not a joke is who Soldier Boy has his sights set on when he does wake up from his deep freeze. "Soldier Boy is really driven to kill Butcher after Butcher betrayed him in season 3. So he's just an excellent antagonist, to switch sides and basically, you know, to be with the supes," Kripke added.

