The Boys: Jack Quaid & The Piano Man Definitely Not "Team Early A.M."

The Boys star Jack Quaid waded into the "The Great Early Morning Debate" on Tuesday, and… what's that? Oh, okay- for those of you not familiar? Karl Urban previously posted about not being a big fan of early morning shoots as filming continues on the Amazon Prime and showrunner/EP Eric Kripke series. From there, we learned that Urban had a "teammate" in Erin Moriarty– but that Antony Starr and Colby Minifie were definitely members of "Team AM" (maybe a little too much on Starr's part). Now, Quaid is making his feelings known- and he brought "The Piano Man" with him. That's right, not only is our on-screen Hughie siding with Urban and Moriarty, we're getting the impression that he's also speaking on behalf of Billy Joel– as you're about to see in the following post. Considering how important the hall of fame singer is to Hughie and was to the show's second season, that kind of endorsement comes with some serious clout.

Here's a look at Quaid and Joel rocking "sad morning" faces in Quaid's Instagram post from earlier today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Quaid (@jack_quaid)

Though it was still early in the planning process, Kripke had some intel to offer about the spinoff series from EP and showrunner Craig Rosenberg (writer of The Boys S03E01 "Payback") that was announced last year during an interview in October 2020 (well before casting news began to break). First, Kripke wanted fans to know that the series wasn't the result of Amazon looking to milk the franchise for all it's worth: this was the team's idea. "First, it didn't come from Amazon telling us, 'Hey, you're a hit, you must do a lot more of the same.' It came from me, [The Boys EPs] Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and Craig Rosenberg just talking. We stumbled on to this corner of the universe that we really loved and we took it to them," Kripke explained.

As for the concept of the series (which strikes us as a cross between medical school students finding out where their residencies and college athletes getting drafted to pro teams), Kripke was able to elaborate on the different "supes perspective" viewers will have. 'It's a Vought-owned college where young kids with powers are trained as to how to be proper superheroes, all leading to an NBA-style draft at the end of the year. It's sort of like a college sports show meets Fame, because they also have to go to acting classes and marketing classes. It's going to be a very character-driven, hopefully incredibly realistic, college show," he explained.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are set to produce, in association with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and NightSky Productions. Rosenberg will pen the pilot and serve as executive producer and showrunner on The Boys spinoff as part of his overall deal with Sony Pictures TV. The Boys developer and executive producer Kripke and fellow EPs, Point Grey Pictures' Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, and James Weaver; Original Film's Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty; and Ken F. Levin and Jason Netter also executive produce. Lizzie Broadway (The Rookie, Bones), Jaz Sinclair (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Shane Paul McGhie (Deputy, Greenleaf), Aimee Carrero (Elena of Avalor, Young & Hungry), and Maddie Phillips (Teenage Bounty Hunters) are set to star.